Life-sized dinosaurs take over Tulsa for Jurassic Quest

Friday, March 28th 2025, 10:13 am
Jurassic Quest returns to Tulsa at Expo Square, bringing life-sized dinosaurs and interactive exhibits. The event runs from Friday through Sunday, offering visitors a chance to explore prehistoric creatures up close.
Attendees can meet Tyson, a six-week-old baby T. rex, along with other animatronic dinosaurs. Organizers aim for scientific accuracy, basing the designs on the latest paleontological research.
In addition to the dinosaur walkthrough experience, children ages 2 to 10 can ride dinosaurs, dig for fossils, and jump in bouncy castles with proper footwear. The event emphasizes “edutainment,” encouraging interest in science through hands-on learning.
Tickets and event details are available at JurassicQuest.com.
Schedule:
Those unable to attend in Tulsa can check for upcoming tour stops in other cities.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
March 28th, 2025
March 30th, 2025
March 30th, 2025
March 29th, 2025
March 30th, 2025
March 30th, 2025
March 29th, 2025