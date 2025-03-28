Life-sized dinosaurs take over Tulsa for Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest returns to Tulsa this weekend at Expo Square, featuring life-sized dinosaurs, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly activities.

By: Alyssa Miller

Jurassic Quest returns to Tulsa at Expo Square, bringing life-sized dinosaurs and interactive exhibits. The event runs from Friday through Sunday, offering visitors a chance to explore prehistoric creatures up close.

Dinosaur Encounters

Attendees can meet Tyson, a six-week-old baby T. rex, along with other animatronic dinosaurs. Organizers aim for scientific accuracy, basing the designs on the latest paleontological research.

Activities for All Ages

In addition to the dinosaur walkthrough experience, children ages 2 to 10 can ride dinosaurs, dig for fossils, and jump in bouncy castles with proper footwear. The event emphasizes “edutainment,” encouraging interest in science through hands-on learning.

Tickets and More Information

Tickets and event details are available at JurassicQuest.com.

Schedule:

Friday, March 28, noon - 6 p.m. Saturday, March 29, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, March 30, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Those unable to attend in Tulsa can check for upcoming tour stops in other cities.