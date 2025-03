Meet Gusty, a 4.5-year-old chiweenie-heeler mix. He’s friendly but needs a high fence to prevent escapes!

By: David Prock

This Friday's Pet of the Week is Gusty.





Gusty is a a 4 and a half year old chiweenie-heeler mix. He's great with other dogs but needs a very high privacy fence, as he's a definite escape artist.





If you'd like to adopt Gusty, please call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit the ARF house located at LaFortune Park.