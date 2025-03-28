OSU Letters of Love club honors first responders

The Letters of Love club at Oklahoma State University is typically dedicated to writing letters of support to children in hospitals. However, following the recent wildfires, the club shifted its focus to show appreciation for Stillwater first responders.

By: Ryan Gillin

Letters of Love

Here are excerpts from some of the letters club members wrote:

"Dear Stillwater Fire Fighter, thank you for your incredible bravery, dedication, and selflessness in protecting our community. Your hard work does not go unnoticed, and we are so grateful for the sacrifices you make to keep Stillwater safe. You are a hero!"

"I thank you for your hard work, selflessness and dedication to our protection during the wildfires. I know our community is so appreciative and I hope the Lord continues to watch over your safety."

"I am deeply grateful for your dedication during the wildfires. Your selfless efforts mean so much to our community and I want to thank you for all you do to keep us safe."

"Dear Stillwater first responder, thank you for your selfless service."

"Stillwater firefighters, thank you for all that you do for our community. It means so much to us."

National Organization

Letters of Love is a national nonprofit that distributes letters to children’s hospitals through its headquarters in Minnesota. Brooke Hall, OSU Letters of Love President, created the club in the fall. The club meets monthly.

"The school is making me a better person, and I also wanted to pour back into the school, and one of those great ways that I have gotten that opportunity is through Letters of Love,” Hall said.

To learn more about the national organization, click here.

Recent Initiative

Hall’s decision to write cards to first responders was to show gratitude for their hard work.

“We just want to pour back into them because they have actually helped us so much, saved a lot of homes and such,” Hall said. “We are really grateful for them, and this is just a little token of service we can do."

Ryan Peoples, Vice President of Letters of Love, and other students left for spring break when the wildfires first broke out. She agrees with Hall.

"I was lucky enough to leave a couple hours before it all started but I know some families who were heavily affected and so getting to write these letters to these first responders that gave up so much of their time to save lives and save houses and do so much that I can't even fathom doing and the selfless service that they do, it should not go unnoticed at all,” Peoples said.

Hall, Peoples, and other club members plan on delivering the letters next week.

