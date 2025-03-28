2025 CFCU Storm Shelter Giveaway Official Contest Rules

By: News On 6

2025 CFCU Storm shelter giveaway (KOTV)

contest rules

1.The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who live in Oklahoma and reside in NEWS ON 6 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. (“DMA”) except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.NewsOn6.com/contests or click here. Employees of NEWS ON 6 and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest (“Contest Entities”) and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.

2.Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household. Winners from other contests sponsored or conducted by NEWS ON 6 within thirty (30) days preceding the beginning of this contest are not eligible for this contest.

3.A Winner of any previous Storm Shelter sponsored or conducted by News 9, News On 6 and/or FlatSafe Tornado Shelters, is not eligible for this contest.

4.The Contest is void where prohibited by law.

5.No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

6.By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by NEWS ON 6, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner’s acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

7.“Contest Officials” designated by the management of NEWS ON 6, shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

8.Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

9.Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

10.NEWS ON 6 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

11.HOW TO ENTER: Each weekday, participants should watch News On 6 @ 6pm for the daily keyword. When the daily keyword is given, the participant must text that keyword to the shortcode, 79640, also given. Once the participant texts the daily keyword to 79640, he/she will receive a bounceback message that includes an entry form link. Participants must click on the link, and complete the online entry form, in its entirety. A text entry received is not considered a contest entry. Participants must click the link provided in the bounceback message, and complete the online entry form in its entirety. At the end of promotional period, one (1) winner will be selected by random selection. Participants may only submit one (1) entry each weekday during promotional period. Additional entries received will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing.

12. ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY: Participants may enter using the Alternate Form of Entry by submitting a postcard entry via mail at “NEWS ON 6: 2025 CFCU STORM SHELTER GIVEAWAY” or by sending an email to contest@NewsOn6.net. Alternate Form of Entries must include the following:

a. Participant's Full Name;

b. Participant’s Age;

c. Participant’s Address;

d. Participant’s Daytime Phone Number; and

e. Participants E-Mail Address.

If participant does not have a Daytime Phone Number of Email Address, participant should respond “NONE”. However, participant must have at least a phone number or email address so contact can be made if they are selected as a winner. If an Alternate Entry form doesn't include at least one (1) form of contact, a phone number or an email address, such entry will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. No more than one (1) entry, per person, per weekday, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible. Entries received on a Saturday or Sunday are not valid entries, and therefore, will not be included in any prizewinner drawing. Deadline to enter using the Alternate Form of Entry is April 4, 2025 @ 4:00pm (CST).Fgri

13. PRIZE: One (1) medium, 8-10 person, epoxy-painted steel in-ground storm shelter with standard Sack Crete installation, from FlatSafe Tornado Shelters. Prize also includes a $200 Delivery Fee if winner lives within a 50 mile radius of the Tulsa Metro. (Approx. Value: $3,800). In the event Winner lives more than 50 miles from the Tulsa Metro area, the Approximate Prize Value will be increased to $4,200, which will include a $400 delivery fee. Regardless of Winner’s location, Winner will not be responsible for paying a delivery fee or any portion thereof.

In the event Winner requests any "non-standard installation" or any additional installation costs exceeding the standard Sack Crete installation, Winner will be responsible for paying those additional fees. Any and all upgrades or changes beyond the exact prize as described herein, Winner will be solely responsible for the cost of those upgrades and/or changes.

All valid entries received, starting Monday, March 31, 2025, through April 4, 2025, will be combined and one (1) winner will be selected by random selection.

14. TRANSFER: In the event winner rents or leases their home, rents an apartment, does not have the required specs for installation of a shelter, or for any other reason is not able to install the storm shelter in their personal residence, Winner is allowed to designate an alternate individual to accept possession of the prize (hereinafter called “Winner’s Designate”). Such Winner’s Designate must be eighteen (18) years of age or older, must live in Oklahoma and reside within the News On 6 DMA, must own their own home and will be subject to the same requirements as Winner in order to accept prize. In the event that Winner’s Designate is excluded from taking possession of the prize, for any reason (i.e. does not own their home), then the prize is forfeited and neither the Winner or Winner’s Designate shall have the right to designate an alternative individual to accept the prize.

15. VALIDATING TRANSFER: In the event a transfer occurs, additional documentation must be signed by both, the Prizewinner and the Winner’s Designate.

16. INSTALLATION SCHEDULING: The Winner/Winner’s Designate is responsible for contacting FlatSafe Tornado Shelters to schedule the installation of prize. Contact by Winner/Winner’s Designate must occur on or before April 3, 2026, or prize will be forfeited. Installation depends on availability and is subject to change due to weather, scheduling conflicts, etc. The cost for a Standard Installation is included with this prize. However, if Winner selects anything more than the standard Sack Crete installation, Winner will be solely responsible to cover any additional charges incurred.

17. INSTALLATION FEES: If applicable, Winner/Winner’s Designate will be responsible for applying and securing any and all permits, licenses, applications or other documentation which may be required by the town or city where the shelter is installed. However, Griffin Media/News On 6 will reimburse Winner/Winner’s Designate for any permits, licenses, applications or other documentation required for installation, up to a maximum of $50.00 per Winner/Winner’s Designate. To request reimbursement, Winner/Winner’s Designate must complete a “Reimbursement Form” with copies of all receipts, canceled check or any other proof of payment, to Griffin Media. Such request must be delivered to Griffin Media/News On 6 within thirty (30) days of purchase. If a reimbursement request is received after thirty (30) days, such request will be denied.

18. ADDITIONAL FEES: Any additional fees and/or charges which may be required for the installation of prize, will be the sole financial responsibility of Winner/Winner’s Designate.

19. UPGRADES: Any and all charges incurred due to an upgrade to the original prize as described herein, will be the Winner/Winner’s Designate, sole financial responsibility.

20. No substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities’ sole discretion due to prize unavailability.All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner’s notification by NEWS ON 6 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

21. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email.Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner, Official Rules, Acknowledgement, Form W-9, and any other documents necessary (“Documents”) provided by NEWS ON 6. The signed documents must be received by NEWS ON 6 within ten (10) days of the winner’s notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. NEWS ON 6 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud. In the event winner receives, or has already received, a prize from any other contest(s) sponsored by Griffin Media, News On 6 and/or any of their subsidiaries, during the 2025 calendar year, such prize values will be combined with this prize value. If the total value of all prizes received during the 2025 calendar year exceeds $600, the winner will receive a Form 1099 from Griffin Media for the 2025 calendar year.

22. An alternate winner will be selected if any of the following occurs:

a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;

b. NEWS ON 6 is unable to leave a voicemail due to a full voicemail box or because the mailbox is not properly set-up;

c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left by NEWS ON 6;

d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;

e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or

f. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.

23. TAXES: Winner will be responsible to pay any and all taxes, federal and state, which may be assessed. Griffin Media, parent company of NEWS ON 6, will issue Winner a Form 1099 for the 2025 Calendar Year, for the total value of prize, plus any amount Winner receives as reimbursement of permit fees, application costs and/or licenses.In the event Winner receives a prize from any other contest(s) sponsored by Griffin Media, NEWS ON 6 or any of their subsidiaries, during the 2025 calendar year, all prize values will be combined and Winner will only receive one (1) 1099 for the 2025 calendar year.

24. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

25. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

26. Complete rules are available at NEWS ON 6 Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.NewsOn6.com.

One (1) response per text entry. Standard text messaging and/or data rates may apply and are per your carrier. Send HELP to (79640) for information. Send STOP to (79640) to opt out of the service. Note: Standard Terms & Conditions are also available at https://kotvkwtvstore.hipcricket.com/standard-termsEandP.asp. Full terms and conditions are also available at www.NewsOn6.com.