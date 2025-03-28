Watch: JDub on self-reflection during the season

Jalen Williams meets with media after Oklahoma City Thunder practice

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

Evolution of Cason Wallace

"Just more confidence. It's hard to gain that in the NBA as your career progresses. So he's just doing a good job of sticking with it. Probably speaks to his player development and just like his personnel, watching the film, seeing what he could do to get better. But yeah, when you have the right approach and you get better at a lot of things quickly, he's a testament to that. You still got to be willing to try the game. You can work on it all you want, but if you don't try and apply it, then you don't go very far. So he's been doing a good job."

Do you reflect on the season?

"A little bit. I try not to think about it too much when we're like coming up on important games, but it's good to have a little self-reflection. It's cool to be a part of something where we get to grow as a team. Obviously, it happened really fast, but just knowing the history of the team and some guys like Lou, where it's been like ups and downs, it's really cool that I'm a part of one of the biggest ups we've had in years as an organization."

Did you see Josh Giddey game winner?

"I think we were playing or like had just finished, but I saw it, which is super dope. He's playing extremely well. So anytime one of our brothers leaves and plays well, obviously, you guys know we support them. But yeah, I'm super happy for him that he's figuring it out and he's back to what he usually does. It's a pretty cool moment. Very rare thing too."

Do you still talk to former teammates?

"Honestly, we all text a good amount. Guys will slide up on IG stories and send stuff. There's really not too much of a drop-off other than like, obviously, not being in the same building, but that's our team. It's rare, bro. We're really well-connected. I texted Gid last night. Like, I'm pretty positive a lot of the former teammates, if I hit them, they always end up texting me back."

Postgame interviews with Nick Gallo

"I enjoy it. I don't know, it just adds something else to do. Honestly, it's become more of a challenge to see if we can get Nick to break character. I feel like there's been a couple ones we've been pretty close. Like the towel one was one that was really close. Oh, actually, our most recent one, not the one where I put my hat on him, but the one where he put J. Will's jersey on and Zay's like warm-up. That's the closest we've been to getting him to break character. But it's just fun and something to do. Nick's a cool dude. You try and just have fun with it."

How did that start?

"I don't even remember what we were doing. I honestly have no idea. It started with like Chet having us all do like team group interviews. He would always do interviews and bring us on. Then, I don’t even know what started it, but we just realized how serious Nick was and then we just started messing around with him. I don't really know."

How premeditated is some of the post-game stuff

"It's all right then, like, on the spot. Like, even the camera from last night, I grabbed it from somebody else right there. Had a camera. Like, it's all right then. We're not sitting in a locker room like, 'How can we mess with Nick this game?' We're not bringing props to the game. It's just, whatever's there, that's what we do."

What did you kind of see from the Chet-Hartenstein duo?

"They're doing a good job of playing off each other. Like you said, the more reps you have with each other, the better you're going to get. They're watching film with each other, actively trying to learn how to play with each other, and they're doing a good job of sharing the ball, playing off each other. Obviously, defensively, they bring a whole other element to our team—rebounding they do. So they're doing a good job of figuring it out. Obviously, there's a long way to go, but they want to continue working toward doing a good job."