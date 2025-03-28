Pacers at Thunder preview: injury report, last meeting, odds, where to watch

Thunder host Chicago on KSBI 52 in OKC and CW19 in Tulsa

The Thunder have gone 2-3 vs the Pacers in their last 5 games against each other. One interesting note for tonight: OKC, with a win, OKC will pass the 97-98 SuperSonics record of 61 wins. The most wins in Seattle and OKC history is 64, during the 95-96 season.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers with 29 points in a 162-109 blowout win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday, setting a franchise record for most points in a game. Nine Pacers scored in double figures, including Myles Turner with 17 points. Indiana shot 66% overall and hit 22 of 34 three-pointers, dominating from start to finish with a 125-88 lead after three quarters. The win keeps Indiana on track for home-court advantage in the playoffs.





Records Set via NBA.com

The Pacers set two new franchise records against the Wizards on Thursday. Indiana’s 162 points are an NBA franchise high and 27 made 3-point field goals are an overall franchise record.

Additionally, Indiana set six new season highs in the same game. New season-highs in assists (48), field goal percentage (64.1 percent), bench points (85), first quarter points (45), third quarter points (42), and margin of victory (53 points) were recorded.





SGA Record

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored or assisted on at least 35 points in 59 straight games. The only other players in NBA history to have a streak that long in a single season are Wilt Chamberlain (65 in 1961-62) and Oscar Robertson (61 in 1963-64). via opta













Watch: JDub on self-reflection during the season

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 37 as NBA-leading Thunder beat Grizzlies for team-record 61st victory









Full Injury Report





Alex Caruso (Back) Questionable

Jaylin Williams (Hip) Questionable

Isaiah Hartenstein (Nasal Fracture) Questionable

Aaron Wiggins (Achilles) OUT

Ousmane Dieng (Calf) OUT





Isaiah Jackson OUT

Benn Mathurin OUT









Last Matchup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high (at the time) 45 points, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 120-114 win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec 26. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 15-of-22 from the field and made all 11 of his free throws, helping the Thunder extend their winning streak to nine games.

Jalen Williams added 20 points, while Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 11 points and 13 rebounds. For the Pacers, Andrew Nembhard led with 23 points, and Pascal Siakam had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Indiana’s five-game win streak was snapped, despite Bennedict Mathurin scoring 18 points and Myles Turner grabbing 11 rebounds.





Indiana struggled without Tyrese Haliburton, who finished with just four points, and lost Obi Toppin to a sprained left ankle in the first quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander sealed the win with a 26-foot 3-pointer to make it 114-109 with 59 seconds remaining. The Pacers committed 11 turnovers, eight more than the Thunder.





From the Head Coach Mark Daigneault





Closing out games down the stretch





"Yeah, I mean, they come down to execution, you know, and stacking their fundamentals and executing what we need to do, our schemes, our fundamentals, and then situational awareness. I thought our situational basketball, specifically against the Clippers, was really, really good. Last night, we didn't get all the way down to the wire, but that was a close game to start the fourth, and I thought our execution is what led to that run, especially on the defensive end of the floor, but even offensively, when we had our dead-ball plays, we did a really good job of executing. So let's continue to take the experiences that come and use them all to our advantage."





Looking Ahead





The Bulls will visit OKC on Monday night at 7:00 with the return of Josh Giddey to Paycom.









Game Info

March 29, 2025, 9:00

Paycom Center, OKC

Watch: CW19 in Tulsa, KSBI 52 in OKC





Odds

Thunder are listed as 10.5 point favorites via FanDuel



