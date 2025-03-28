Rogers State University Hosts 8th Annual AeroGames Drone Competition

Rogers State University hosted its 8th annual AeroGames this morning; a drone competition designed to ignite middle and high school student interest in STEM.

Rogers State University hosted its 8th annual AeroGames this morning, a drone competition designed to ignite student interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).





The involved 25 teams of middle and high school students with nearly 200 participants from around the state. The competition offered students the opportunity to design, build, and pilot drones, all while developing critical STEM skills.





Hands-On Learning in Aerospace Engineering

AeroGames is more than just a competition—it’s a chance for students to gain real-world, hands-on experience in engineering, physics, and computer science. Participants worked on everything from 3D design and printing to soldering and motor assembly, tasks that challenged their knowledge of mechanical and electrical engineering.





Dr. Curt Sparling, the event coordinator and department head of RSU’s Technology and Justice Studies Department, is a big supporter of hands-on learning in STEM.





“What I love most about this particular event is our university students getting out into the community at the K-12 level,” Sparling said. “They want to see individuals that look like them, sound like them and show them they can do STEM.”





University Students as Mentors

In addition to the competition, RSU students served as mentors, working alongside younger students to help them understand and apply STEM principles. According to Sparling, mentorship plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between secondary and higher education.





“I’ll have an 18-year-old university student come up to me in the semester and say, ‘Hey, remember me? I was in AeroGames when I was in the 8th grade, and that’s what it’s all about,” Sparling said.





A Competitive but Fun Environment

For participants like Neo Atkins, a freshman at Central High School, AeroGames was a chance to compete and learn. “I’m here to win,” said Atkins, who helped design the drone’s 3D model and install its lights and motors.

“It’s not easy to control all of that,” he said about flying the drones. “I crashed a few times, but I went back and restarted.”





Though crashes are inevitable in a drone competition, the event celebrates them with a “Best Crash” award, alongside trophies for first, second, and third place in various categories. Students also compete for the “Best Design” award, recognizing creativity and engineering in drone building.





Bringing STEM Careers to Life

The event not only highlights STEM principles but also introduces students to real-world applications of drone technology. Local law enforcement agencies, including the Owasso Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department, participated by demonstrating their own drone units. Sparling emphasized that drones are revolutionizing fields such as law enforcement, firefighting, and even accounting.





“I went with drones because it touches so many facets of STEM education,” Sparling said. “From 3D design to 3D printing, electrical and mechanical engineering, it touches on all of those.”





A Bright Future for STEM Education

Dr. Sparling’s goal is to make STEM education accessible to all students, starting as early as junior high.





“We firmly believe that, for STEM education, we’re going to start at the Junior High level and work all the way up,” Sparling said.



