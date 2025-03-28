Oklahoma businesses hope to attract more students for internships with help of proposed law

Oklahoma businesses said having interns learning the business is good for students and for businesses. A proposed law would make it easier for businesses to have interns without worrying about liability if an unpaid intern gets hurt on the job.

By: Kristen Weaver

Oklahoma businesses said having interns learning the business is good for students and for businesses.

A proposed law would make it easier for businesses to have interns without worrying about liability if an unpaid intern gets hurt on the job.

The bill would change the language in the current workers' compensation law.

What's the background of Senate Bill 95?

“It clarifies who is or is not covered in workers comp," said State Senator Ally Seifried. "If you're a paid intern, you would be covered, unpaid, maybe job shadowing for a couple of weeks, you would not be covered. It's a simple bill but helpful.”

Seifried said she wrote the bill so more businesses would feel protected when they allow students to intern or job shadow.

Helping students find their passion early on

Sharon James is the executive director of educational programming at Broken Arrow schools.

She helps students get set up with local businesses for things like internships and job shadowing, to help them figure out what to do for a career.

“Having work-based opportunities and learning experience is so helpful," she said. "It helps students learn what's expected of them but also narrow down what they want to do when going to college.”

She said the internship program has been very successful and gives students options, whether it's college, a trade or something else.

Filling a need for companies in Oklahoma

Brent Skarky with the Oklahoma State Chamber said this is a great way to attract workers, and that's a priority for Oklahoma businesses.

"Cleaning up language is a no-brainer to get more companies feeling secure to have those interns," he said. "They'll benefit the company as well.”

The bill passed unanimously out of the Senate this week and now goes to the House.

Broken Arrow schools said it’s always looking for businesses that want to partner with students, whether it’s through a career fair, job shadowing, or internship.