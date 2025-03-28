Former NSU Standout Ryan Helsley to be inducted in the MIAA Hall Of Fame

Ryan Helsley will be the first Riverhawk to be enshrined in the MIAA Hall of Fame.

By: Scott Pfeil

Former Northeastern State baseball standout Ryan Helsley will be inducted into the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Hall of Fame Class of 2025. He is the first former Riverhawk to be enshrined in the MIAA Hall of Fame. Helsley was previously inducted into the Northeastern State Hall of Fame in 2023.

During his time in Tahlequah, he compiled a 4.06 ERA across 126.1 innings pitched, threw three complete games, and racked up 151 strikeouts. As a sophomore, he was the only underclassman to earn a spot on the 2015 All-MIAA First Team, following an impressive freshman season where he secured All-MIAA Second Team honors in 2014.

Helsley has since made his mark in Major League Baseball, becoming the first Northeastern State alum to be selected for the MLB All-Star Game—earning spots in 2022 and 2024. A key asset in the Cardinals' bullpen, he led the National League with 49 saves this past season and capped off an outstanding 2024 campaign by winning the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award.

Helsley picked up his 1st save of the 2025 season on Thursday night, striking out the side in 19 pitches in the Cardinals Opening Day win over the Twins.

Helsley's induction into the MIAA Hall of Fame will take place on Monday, June 2, at the Kansas City Convention Center's Music Hall.