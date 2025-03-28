New software at Tulsa County Jail causing delays in bond processing

Several bail bond companies report delays in bond processing because of new software at the Tulsa County Jail.

By: Emory Bryan

Several bail bond companies report delays in bond processing because of new software at the Tulsa County Jail.

What changed?

The jail updated the software it uses to track inmates Monday night. Bail bond companies were notified of a possible short-term delay in information.

What happened?

Bail bond companies say the initial outage was longer than expected, and since then, the information they need has often been unavailable, and in some cases, incorrect.

They say the delay has stretched inmate releases from a typical 2 – 8 hours up to 24 hours.

What does the Sheriff’s Office say happened?

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Roebuck acknowledged there were issues with the new software rollout, but said “things are better now” and “We are showing it should be over.”

Was anything else affected?

Court dockets were delayed two days this week because of an issue with inmate counts that was tied to the software. The Sheriff’s Office blamed human error for that delay.

What are bail bond agents saying?

Salomon Dionicio, the owner of Amigo Bail Bonds, said, “Right now, it’s delaying everything. We’re a 24-hour business, and we have to have information that’s accurate and as fast as possible to give to family members looking for their loved one.”

Ashley Aery of Doyle Davis Bail Bonds said, “The families are frustrated, but we know the jail is doing the best they can to get things up and running so they can operate smoothly.”