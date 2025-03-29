Q&A: Claremore voters decide Tuesday whether to increase sales tax for the first time in 30 years

A sales tax increase will be voted on in Claremore on Tuesday; if it passes, it will be the first increase in 30 years.

By: Chloe Abbott

Claremore voters will decide Tuesday whether to raise the sales tax by one penny.

The city says it would pay for things like roads and bridges.

When is the election?

The election is Tuesday, April 1, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rogers County Election Board.

What are the numbers of an increased sales tax in Claremore?

It's currently at three percent; if it goes up by one percent, the total tax burden will be 10 percent.

When was the last time the sales tax was increased in Claremore?

Thirty years ago.

What will it go towards?

The city says it's to help with infrastructure, and to fix things like roads and projects to improve Claremore.

What happens if it doesn't pass?

The city of Claremore says if voters don't approve the tax increase, then it has to find the money elsewhere, including a utility rate increase.

What do voters think?

Kathy Glover is a business owner in Claremore and says if the tax increase passes, it would be a good thing for the community.

"You have to keep up with everything and keep your infrastructure good in order to bring business here and keep business here, because if you don't, they're not going to stay," said Glover.

Ivan Bell lives and works in Claremore and says he's in favor of the tax increase if it's used to improve the city.

"Then I would agree with that as long as it's, you know, going to benefit the people in Claremore; it's good to beautify and make some things a little more different here," said Bell.

Others say they aren't sure that Claremore will benefit from a sales tax increase.

"I think they've been telling us the same thing for 20 years since I've been here, and we still have potholes and still have buildings falling apart," said Jacob Jarrell. "Not good, I'm not very comfortable with more sales tax."