Measles cases rise in Oklahoma amid ongoing outbreak

Nine confirmed cases of measles have emerged in Oklahoma, all among unvaccinated individuals linked to an outbreak in Texas and New Mexico. Health experts, including Dr. Theresa Horton from Utica Park Clinic, stress the importance of vaccination, highlighting severe complications like brain damage and death. Oklahoma's vaccination rate currently stands at 88%, but experts recommend achieving 95% coverage to halt the virus's spread.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Health officials have confirmed nine cases of measles in Oklahoma, all among unvaccinated individuals. The cases are linked to an ongoing outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, prompting urgent calls for vaccinations from health experts.

Doctors emphasize that vaccination is the most effective way to protect both individuals and the community. Complications from measles can be severe, including brain damage, deafness, and even death.

Dr. Theresa Horton from the Utica Park Clinic expressed her concern over the resurgence of measles, stating, "We had this under control. Last time I saw measles was over 30 years ago when I was in medical school, and to have it come back when we had it under control is very concerning."

What is measles and the side effects that come with it?

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that often begins with symptoms resembling a cold or flu, such as cough, congestion, runny nose, and high fever. A telltale rash typically appears two to four days later, starting on the face and spreading down the body.

"The rash is the biggest sign of measles,” Dr. Theresa Horton with Utica Park Clinic said.

How can the spread rate stop in Oklahoma?

Dr. Horton noted that to effectively stop the virus, at least 95% of the population needs to be vaccinated. Current CDC data indicates that Oklahoma's vaccination rate sits at approximately 88% for kindergarten students.

How does the Tulsa Health Department say you can protect yourself?

"We are encouraging everyone to know your vaccination status,” JP Williams said.

For individuals unsure if they or their children have received the measles vaccine, the Tulsa Health Department suggests checking Oklahoma shot records or consulting with a healthcare provider.

“That’s a 97% protection rate if you receive the vaccine, which can ease public anxiety knowing that you’re protected from measles outbreaks,” JP Williams said.

How contagious is the virus?

Dr. Horton further explained the contagiousness of measles, particularly for the unvaccinated. "If you put 10 people in a room and added one person with measles, nine of those 10 unvaccinated individuals are likely to contract the virus. Furthermore, the virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the room."

The Tulsa Health Department has vaccination clinics. For those without insurance, shots are available for just $20.