Keep Catoosa Beautiful partners with Up With Trees for community tree planting

By: Graham Dowers

Nonprofit Keep Catoosa Beautiful is partnering with Up With Trees this morning to plant fresh greenery at Gazebo Park.

The event marks a major milestone for Keep Catoosa Beautiful, a group that formed last year with a mission to enhance the town’s appearance through landscaping and cleanup efforts.

This morning, organizers are planting five new trees at Gazebo Park along Route 66. In addition to tree planting, the event includes activities for children, such as decorating flower pots, planting flowers, and entering a raffle for prizes like a tree sapling, landscaping supplies, and a birdhouse.

"We think it will help improve not just the beauty, but the air quality and give our kids a shaded spot in the hot summertime," said Kyle Gibson with Keep Catoosa Beautiful.

In a special tribute, one of the trees will be dedicated to Catoosa City Clerk Vicky Sutton, who recently passed away.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at Gazebo Park in Catoosa.