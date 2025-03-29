Oklahoma Highway Patrol to build new headquarters for troopers in northeast Oklahoma counties

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is building a modern facility for troopers in northeast Oklahoma counties.

By: Graham Dowers

Construction will soon begin on a new headquarters for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, providing a modern facility for troopers covering Tulsa, Rogers, Creek, and Okmulgee counties.

The $5 million facility will be built on land near the Creek Turnpike in Riverside, donated by the Turnpike Authority. It will replace the current headquarters near I-44 and East 21st Street, which has been in use since 1989 and was originally a repurposed radio station.

"That building, like I said, has been there since 1989, and it was a repurposed radio station. So it didn't really fit what we needed at the time, but we made it work, and we've done so for 36 years," an OHP representative said.

Construction is set to begin next month and is expected to be completed in about a year.