Links Incorporated Tulsa chapter to host community health event for routine screenings

By: Graham Dowers

Links Incorporated is hosting a community health event on Saturday to provide healthcare services for those who are in need of routine screenings. The event is part of a National Impact Day of Service, aimed at addressing health disparities affecting Black and Brown communities.

Dr. Nicole Washington with the Links Incorporated Tulsa chapter joined News On 6 Saturday morning to discuss the upcoming event.

Q: What is Links Incorporated?

The Links Incorporated is a service organization that has been in this country since the 1940s, 1946 to be exact. Our Tulsa chapter has been in this community since 1964. We just celebrated 60 years, and we are here. We are professional women who are serving our communities

Q: Can you tell us about the event on Saturday?

It's a big day today, health screenings, and other opportunities for people to come out and talk with some professionals. Tell us a little bit about what's going to be offered. We'll have a little bit of everything for a little bit of everyone. We will have diabetes screening, blood pressure, and cholesterol screening. We'll do eye exams. We will have vaccines available and we'll have some educational sessions covering things from perimenopause and menopause to pool safety to financial health to diabetes.

Q: Why is the opportunity to get these free health screenings so important?

It's an opportunity for people to come out, have a good time, and get some food, food on the move will be there, giving out food baskets, Inheritance Juicery will be out there, giving out acai bowls and juice. It'll be a great time to come out, but also to take care of those things that maybe you've let go because you've been too busy working and you haven't had time to get into your primary care doctor for those routine screenings. Yeah, time gets in the way. I think everyone can tell you that. What's unique about this event, it is open to everyone. yes it is open to any if you can get to TCC's northeast campus we would love to have you

Q: What is the National Impact Day of Service?

Our organization is committed to providing activities that help uplift the black community and that help educate us about our wellness. We know that there are a lot of health disparities that affect black and brown communities more than other communities, and we want to be a solution to that problem.

Q: When will the event be held?

11 to 2 today at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus. This is a free event, all ages, and I've heard that we are going to have a special princess guest join us.