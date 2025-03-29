Sapulpa Police searching for man who broke into motel

Saturday, March 29th 2025, 6:20 pm
Sapulpa Police say they are looking for a man who broke into a motel early Saturday morning and stole his ex-girlfriend’s phone.
Officers say Anfernee Cleveland broke a window at a motel near West Skelly Drive and South 33rd West Avenue, where his ex was staying.
Police say they set up a perimeter and used K-9 officers to try to find the suspect, but he got away.
Anyone who knows where Cleveland is should call 918-224-3862.
