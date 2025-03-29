Elite Eight TV schedule, announcers: How to watch NCAA Tournament, tip times, TV channels, Midwest and South preview

This is the first Elite 8 to include all No. 1 seeds since 2016

By: CBS Sports

After the first two tickets were punched to the Final Four on Saturday, the final two spots in the national semifinals will be filled Sunday. Duke and Florida are headed to San Antonio and we'll soon know who will be joining them.





2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 30

South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Time (CT)GameTV / Stream 1:20 p.m. (1) Houston vs. (2) Tennessee || Midwest Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn CBS (watch live) 4:05 p.m. (1) Auburn vs. (2) Michigan State || South Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- 5:09 p.m. start (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- 7:50 p.m. (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)





South Region

(1) Auburn vs. (2) Michigan State

Auburn and Michigan State quietly walk into every game with the same goal defensively: no 3-pointers. Michigan State gives up barely any unguarded catch-and-shoot treys. Auburn rarely gives up any 3s in general.

This game will be won or lost in the paint.

Michigan State has played solo coverage against some great big men this year, namely Oregon's Nate Bittle and Michigan's Vlad Goldin. Auburn star Johni Broome should get plenty of one-on-one coverage. He hasn't looked especially explosive lately (which could be attributed to a nagging ankle injury), but he has to punish Michigan State whenever he gets the chance. Most rival coaches believe Auburn is at its absolute scariest when it's humming from 3-point range. Michigan lived with Broome floaters or runners inside the paint. Michigan State will likely utilize the same game plan.

On paper, Auburn creates a lot of problems for Michigan State, but this Spartans team is ridiculously connected and has some nasty in 'em that you just cannot replicate. Michigan State has the guards to take Tahaad Pettiford and Denver Jones out of the game. Tre Holloman will be woofing early and often. Jeremy Fears Jr. is going to try and make Pettiford's life miserable after he eviscerated Michigan. Michigan State also has the offensive rebounding that Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida used to beat the Tigers.

Auburn certainly has these moments where it can hurt itself with ill-timed fouls and wasted possessions. If you give Michigan State an inch, this group is taking it. That's been the mantra all year.

But Michigan State hasn't seen rim protection like this all year. This is easily the best shot-blocking club the Spartans have gone up against. If Michigan State can't score at the rim and can't get 3s, the road to 70 gets steep.

Midwest Region

Do you even need a write-up on this? You already know the hand-to-hand combat that's on tap. These are two of the most physical teams in America. Unfortunately, the whistles are going to determine this game. There will be hits in this one that can be called Every. Single. Time. If this turns into a foul-fest, it quickly becomes a war of attrition with the last man standing making the Final Four.

I've long been a Jahmai Mashack defender, but Tennessee may have to quickly pivot to as many four-shooter lineups as possible against this Houston trapping defense. That means getting stud sixth man Jordan Gainey on the floor as quickly as possible. But Igor Milicic is the true X-Factor behind all of this. His ability as a secondary creator and also a 3-point threat can puncture this Houston defense repeatedly, but he routinely benches himself with inopportune fouls and his decision-making flickers between brilliant and mind-numbing.

Good Igor = Tennessee to the Final Four.

From the Houston perspective, Tennessee can "get got" on the offensive glass. Florida, the fifth-best offensive-rebounding team in the country, gobbled up at least 10 offensive rebounds in all three matchups against Tennessee. The Vols' first-shot defense will be terrific, per usual. That scramble drill after the offensive rebound is where Houston can make some money with kickout treys.



