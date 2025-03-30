Heavy rain, high winds move through Oklahoma overnight

Strong to severe storms are expected to develop across Oklahoma Saturday night, bringing a risk of hail, damaging winds, and a low tornado threat before tapering off by early Sunday morning.

By: Graham Dowers

A low-pressure system near Omaha, Nebraska, is moving eastward, bringing cooler temperatures and severe weather risks. The front has pushed into Oklahoma, creating a stark contrast in temperatures—30s in the northwest and upper 60s in the southeast.

Sunday brings partly cloudy skies with a northwesterly wind keeping temperatures cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures will rise above average Tuesday through Thursday, reaching the 70s, about 10°F higher than usual for this time of year.

A series of systems will bring rain and storms, expected Tuesday through Friday. Low to marginal severe weather risks Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, with storms potentially intensifying later in the week.

Northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph are expected to persist, especially behind the cold front. Sunday night will be chilly but seasonable, with Tulsa dropping to 41°F and the upper 30s further north. Precipitation is expected Wednesday through the weekend, with another large system developing Friday.