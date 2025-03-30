Oklahoma lawmakers push to remove fire-prone red cedar trees

Oklahoma lawmakers push House bill to remove invasive cedar trees, aiming to reduce wildfire risk.

By: Ethan Wright

Oklahoma lawmakers are pushing to expand efforts to remove Eastern Red Cedar trees, a highly flammable species that has contributed to the state’s growing wildfire crisis. House Bill 2162, which recently passed in the House, seeks to expand a pilot program designed to clear these trees and improve fire safety, water conservation, and land management across the state.

Why Are Red Cedar Trees a Problem?

Over the years, red cedar trees have spread rapidly across Oklahoma, posing a significant fire hazard. The trees contain oils that make them highly flammable, and under the right conditions, they can even explode during wildfires.

“Fire has been taken out of the equation for years when it comes to land management,” said Trampas Tripp, Director of Land Management at the Oklahoma Conservation Commission. “With that, you get this explosion of invasive species.”

Tripp emphasized that red cedars don’t just fuel wildfires—they also consume massive amounts of water, affecting local agriculture and water availability.

“They take up water, huge amounts of water,” Tripp said. “That’s a huge selling point, in addition to the fire threat.”

House Bill 2162: A Statewide Plan

House Bill 2162 would remove the pilot status from an existing program and expand efforts statewide. The program, run by the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, focuses on clearing invasive trees through prescribed burns and other land management techniques.

“The program was started with a pilot project in the northwestern part of the state in the North Canadian watershed,” Tripp explained. “Now, we’re looking to take it statewide—to the southeast, northeast, all parts of Oklahoma—to get a handle on invasive species.”

Supporters of the bill say removing these trees is critical for wildfire prevention.

“You can control fires in grass,” Tripp said. “You can’t control fires in the brush. When it hits these cedars and explodes, you can’t control that.”

What Will It Take?

Expanding the program statewide comes with a price tag. The Oklahoma Conservation Commission estimates it would take $10 million to fully fund the initiative, which includes

• Removing invasive trees with heavy machinery

• Training rural fire departments in wildfire prevention

• Providing grants to landowners for prescribed burns

• Establishing brush-free zones around communities

Tripp says educating the public is also a key part of the effort.

“One of our missions is to educate people on the use of prescribed fire,” he said. “There’s a huge difference between prescribed fires and controlled burns. We want to make sure landowners can do this safely.”

The Growing Wildfire Threat

Oklahoma has already seen the dangers of unchecked red cedar growth. Tripp pointed to recent wildfire outbreaks, where brush fires quickly became uncontrollable due to the spread of these trees.

“You can control fires in grass, you can’t control fires in the brush,” Tripp said. “The crown fires when it hits these cedars and explodes. You can’t control that.”

Experts warn that without further action, the problem will only get worse. The state is losing an estimated 700,000 acres per year to red cedar and other invasive woody species. That loss affects not only fire risk but also the state’s agricultural industry.

“The more these trees encroach, the more they take over the land,” Tripp said. “The less cattle, the less agriculture the state can produce.”

What’s Next?

House Bill 2162 now moves to the Senate for approval. If passed, the bill would establish a permanent program for invasive tree removal, helping to mitigate fire risks and protect Oklahoma’s natural resources.

Tripp says the effort will require cooperation from landowners, fire departments, and state agencies.

“This is the type of problem that takes everyone’s participation,” he said. “We can only work with private landowners who want to work with us, but it’s going to take a statewide effort to make a real difference.”