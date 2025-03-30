Medical Minute: Surgeons boost precision with cutting-edge spatial computing

A breakthrough in virtual reality technology, spatial computing, enhances surgical precision

By: Graham Dowers

Sunday is National Doctors' Day, and a breakthrough in virtual reality (VR) technology enhances surgical precision. Spatial computing technology is used in surgery, and the technology integrates digital images into real-world space, revolutionizing the operating room.

Spatial computing is already used in applications such as Pokémon Go, VR tourism, and home design.

Ryan Broderick is one of the first doctors in the nation to test the potential use of spatial computing apps on the Apple Vision Pro in the operating room. The platform allows for 3D models of organs to be superimposed in real-time to aid in surgery.

Remote expert guidance is also made possible, as surgeons can also receive live input from specialists through the headsets.

Spatial computing carries training and education benefits. It allows instructors to annotate virtual screens, which would improve medical training.

Spatial computing has been shown to improve precision, posture, and efficiency, and ultimately may be the factor that saves someone's life.