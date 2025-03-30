Lawmakers and state leaders react to 'alarming' report on impact of marijuana in Oklahoma

A new report is raising concerns about Oklahoma’s marijuana industry. The study focuses on a range of areas affected by the legalization of marijuana.

By: Eden Jones

A new report is raising concerns about Oklahoma’s marijuana industry. The study focuses on a range of areas affected by the legalization of medical marijuana.

“This is one of those challenging moments where they say ‘Okay, Oklahomans voted to be able to allow medical marijuana,' but I don’t think a lot of Oklahomans realized when that vote actually occurred, what the consequences of that would be," said U.S. Senator James Lankford.

5 times more dispensaries

The state has more than 5 times as many licensed dispensaries as Colorado and nearly twice as many combined dispensaries.

12 times more licensed growers

Oklahoma has 12 times more licensed growers than Colorado and over three times as many combined medical/recreational growers.

"Colorado has 2 million more people than we have," said Senator Lankford.

32 times the amount needed

The industry produces more than 32 times the supply needed.

“The significant oversupply is obviously created based on trying to be able to traffic marijuana all over the country,” said Senator Lankford.



