NWS confirms EF-0 tornado took place early Sunday in Okmulgee

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed by the National weather service during storms on Sunday morning.

By: Graham Dowers

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado happened in Okmulgee, just after midnight Sunday. Officials say the tornado lasted for 3 minutes. The tornado developed south of Liberty Road and West of North 300 Road.

The series of storms Saturday night and early Sunday caused widespread damage, including downed power lines, road closures, and a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle that struck two telephone poles, power lines, and a barn roof that had been blown off onto the road.

Several local and state agencies were quick to respond. Steven Ward Sr., Ernie Ferreira, and their crews were praised for their swift action in placing road closure signs and assessing other areas for damage. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the motor vehicle accident, while the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police and Morris Police provided assistance with traffic control and checking other areas.

Okmulgee County Emergency Management also played a role, with their team monitoring the storm and coordinating efforts to set up traffic detours and assist with damage assessments. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) and the National Weather Service kept officials updated on the storm’s progress.

East Central Electric Cooperative and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) have been working diligently to restore power after multiple lines were brought down. Roadways remain closed due to the damage, but power restoration efforts are expected to continue throughout the day.