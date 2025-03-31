OU Softball falls 5-3 to Tennessee, drops series

Sooners come up short in rubber game vs Tennessee

By: OU Athletics

Kasidi Pickering roped a three-run double to extend her staggering reached base streak to 15 consecutive at-bats, but No. 10 Tennessee (29-7, 5-4 SEC) responded with five two-out runs in the top of the fourth as No. 2 Oklahoma Softball (31-3, 9-3 SEC) came up short in the rubber game, 5-3, Sunday, March 30.

All eight of the game's runs were scored between only two different half innings. OU's Sam Landry had a perfect game going until Tennessee had five straight batters reach with two away in the fourth. Down 5-3, Abigale Dayton opened the fifth with a walk and laced a two-out single in the seventh, but Tennessee righty Karlyn Pickens closed the door in each frame.

Pickering's streak of reaching base safely in 15 consecutive at-bats began last Sunday at Missouri with her game-winning two-run home run. She would go 1-for-1 with four walks at Wichita State and started the Tennessee series by going 7-for-7 with two free passes.

Tennessee 5, Oklahoma 3

A pitcher's duel ensued in the first few frames as neither Pickens nor Landry permitted a hit heading into the bottom of the third.

Hannah Coor broke that trend, legging out an infield single before Dayton singled her to third with a hot grounder through the right side. Dayton walked and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas turned in a great at-bat to draw a walk. Pickering stepped up and doubled to left center on the first pitch she saw, scoring all three for a 3-0 Sooners lead.

Tennessee flipped the momentum around with five two-out runs in the top of the fourth. Landry retired the first two batters she faced, but Tennessee loaded the bases with two walks and a single that rolled up the middle. Laura Mealer doubled in two with a liner that landed on the right field line and Ella Dodge hit the go-ahead three-run home run to right.

Both sides spun zeros the rest of the way with the help of errorless defense. Pickering helped keep things, 5-3, robbing Tennessee with a leaping catch in right center in the sixth.

Dayton roped a two-out single to left in the bottom of the seventh, but Pickens got the final out one batter later.

Notes

Oklahoma is 9-2 against ranked teams this season and 4-2 against top-10 teams Pickering is on a 10-game hitting streak. She went 7-for-8 for the weekend and reached base safely in 15 consecutive at-bats prior to her final at-bat Sunday Landry worked two complete games this weekend All of OU's losses have been deficits of three runs or less It was OU's first series loss of the season and first loss all year on a Sunday All three of OU's losses have come in SEC play All eight runs were scored between two different half innings OU didn't commit an error all weekend

Up Next

OU plays its final true road midweek contest Tuesday at UT Arlington. First pitch will be set for 6 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.