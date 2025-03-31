'Preparedness saves lives:' Okmulgee County assesses tornado damage

The National Weather Service says an EF-0 touched down in Okmulgee County early Sunday morning northeast of Morris. The Okmulgee County Emergency Management Director says no injuries or deaths have been reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Okmulgee County, northeast of Morris, overnight.

Okmulgee County Emergency Management says no injuries or deaths have been reported from this storm.

Cleaning up

Some property owners in Okmulgee County are cleaning up after Sunday’s tornado.

Jeffrey Moore, the Director of Okmulgee County Emergency Management, says his team spent all night looking for damage and checking in on neighbors.

"We found some outbuildings, barns had roofs blown off, there was a bunch of trees that were down,” said Moore. “Fortunately, we have not been told of any injuries, so that's great news. We did have one motor vehicle accident that occurred during it."

Power Crews at Work

Crews spent the day repairing power lines that were damaged and getting power back to the county.

"When we showed up there indeed was six or seven poles blown down,” said Moore. “PSO and East Central Electric, both of them have lines through here, so they coordinated together because one fell on the other's line so they had to work together."

Be Prepared

Moore says it’s important, as we head into tornado season that people stay aware of the weather.

"Preparedness saves lives,” said Moore. “Have a plan. Whether you got a storm shelter, know where your local shelters are, a neighbor, a friend. Check on your neighbors and friends. Have a go bag, you may be gone. Power lines down. We were fortunate there were only nine that were lost this time."

Lots of Activity

Moore says this is the fifth tornado to hit Okmulgee County in 2025.

He says that makes nine tornadoes to hit the county since April 26, 2024.

"It is happening all the time, I'm really hopeful that we're getting ours that way early in the storm season and we have a nice calm season here out,” said Moore.

Thankful for all the Help

Moore also wanted to thank the County Commissioners and anyone who responded to make sure people were okay and the damage was cleaned up.

Storm Details

The National Weather Service preliminary report says the estimated peak wind speed of the storm was 80 to 85 mph.

It says the tornado traveled northeast for 2.3 miles.

