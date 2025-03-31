1 Killed in 'Complex' Late-Night Shooting Incident Says Tulsa Police; No arrests made at this point

Tulsa police are investigating an overnight homicide near Pine and Lewis.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a man who was shot near Pine Street and Lewis Avenue died from his injuries.

Officers were in the area just before midnight Sunday responding to a shots fired call when they found the victim with gunshot wounds. Police provided first aid until EMSA arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

According to TPD, officers found two men in the backyard of the home who told them that they were in a detached garage with another man when a person wearing a mask approached and fired a gunshot into the air. They told police that one of the men in the garage retrieved his own firearm and shot the masked person. The third person present then wrestled the gun away from the shooting victim and left the scene before the officers arrived.

Those men were detained and questioned, but no arrests have been made.

"Due to the complexity of this case, all evidentiary details and investigative findings will be submitted to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s Office will thoroughly review the information to determine if charges are warranted," said Preston Stanley with TPD.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who was killed.