Art exhibition explores grief and spirituality at Tulsa Artists Coalition

By: Brooke Cox

Local artist Mery McNett is set to debut her latest art exhibition, Flowers Shall Grow, at the Tulsa Artists Coalition. The exhibit, running from April 4 to 26, 2025, at 9 E Reconciliation Way, explores themes of grief, loss, and spiritual transformation.

Concept Behind the Exhibition

Flowers Shall Grow features a series of multimedia 2D and 3D pieces that depict various beings in an imagined spiritual realm.

McNett says the artwork portrays spirits that guide beings to the afterlife and others representing loved ones who have passed.

Image Provided By: Mery McNett

She adds that each character is infused with fluorescent colors and composed of plants and flowers, symbolizing growth, rebirth, and healing through life experiences.

Personal Connection to the Work

The exhibition draws on McNett’s personal journey with loss. Inspired by memories of her father and her dog, Gonzo, the artist has created representations of spirits she believes guide to the next stage of existence.

Image Provided By: Mery McNett

She views the work as a form of spiritual expression and healing, one that has brought her comfort during times of grief.

What to Expect at the Show

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the artwork in a unique way.

UV light will make the paintings glow, enhancing the visual experience.

Image Provided By: Mery McNett

The exhibit will also include an installation piece of one of McNett’s spirit creatures, a video projection of one of her animations, and a chance for visitors to create a flower to take with them.

A Personal Journey Through Loss

McNett shares that the exhibit is a reflection of the past seven years of her life, a period marked by significant personal loss, including the passing of loved ones and the loss of jobs that held deep meaning.

Image Provided By: Mery McNett

This period of hardship has led McNett to explore spirituality through her art, finding solace in painting and dreams of those who have passed.

New Beginnings in Her Artistic Career

Now working independently after transitioning out of art institutions, McNett says she continues to create through commissions and her mobile arts studio, Artsy Cartsy.

Her exhibition marks a significant chapter in her artistic career as she focuses on personal growth and spiritual healing through her work.

For more information, visit merymcnett.com and liggettstudio.com.