Cryotherapy: How it works and its benefits on the body

The use of cold temperatures for therapeutic purposes dates back to ancient civilizations. Today it is known as cryotherapy, a recovery method that safely exposes your entire body to sub-zero temperatures in a specialized chamber.

By: Alyssa Miller

Today, it is known as cryotherapy and is a recovery method commonly used by athletes. However, research shows that anyone can benefit from it.

Restore Hyper Wellness in South Tulsa offers the service. I talked to General Manager Renee Walker about it before trying it out for myself.





Q: What is cryotherapy?

A: Cryotherapy safely exposes your entire body to sub-zero temperatures in a specialized chamber for up to 3 minutes.





Q: How does cryotherapy work?

A: In the cryotherapy chamber, your body will enact a natural fight or flight response that constricts blood vessels to restrict blood away from the extremities.

This redirection causes your body to move blood toward the core, protecting the organs. During the process, your body increases its levels of oxygen and certain proteins that can decrease swelling.





Q: What are the benefits of cryotherapy?

A: When you exit the chamber and return to normal room temperature, this oxygen-rich blood moves back through the body. Benefits may include boosted mood and energy, reduced pain, muscle soreness, and inflammation, and improvements to your sleep and mental health.





Q: What do I wear for a cryotherapy session?

A: The cryotherapy chambers at Restore Hyper Wellness utilize nitrogen, so you will need to protect certain parts of your body. They will give you a robe, hat, socks, slippers, and gloves to use during your session. You cannot wear any jewelry.





Q: Where else can I go for cryotherapy in Tulsa?

