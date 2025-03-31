Cryotherapy: How it works and its benefits on the body

Monday, March 31st 2025, 9:50 am
The use of cold temperatures for therapeutic purposes dates back to ancient civilizations.
Today, it is known as cryotherapy and is a recovery method commonly used by athletes. However, research shows that anyone can benefit from it.
Restore Hyper Wellness in South Tulsa offers the service. I talked to General Manager Renee Walker about it before trying it out for myself.
Q: What is cryotherapy?
A: Cryotherapy safely exposes your entire body to sub-zero temperatures in a specialized chamber for up to 3 minutes.
Q: How does cryotherapy work?
A: In the cryotherapy chamber, your body will enact a natural fight or flight response that constricts blood vessels to restrict blood away from the extremities.
This redirection causes your body to move blood toward the core, protecting the organs. During the process, your body increases its levels of oxygen and certain proteins that can decrease swelling.
Q: What are the benefits of cryotherapy?
A: When you exit the chamber and return to normal room temperature, this oxygen-rich blood moves back through the body. Benefits may include boosted mood and energy, reduced pain, muscle soreness, and inflammation, and improvements to your sleep and mental health.
Q: What do I wear for a cryotherapy session?
A: The cryotherapy chambers at Restore Hyper Wellness utilize nitrogen, so you will need to protect certain parts of your body. They will give you a robe, hat, socks, slippers, and gloves to use during your session. You cannot wear any jewelry.
Q: Where else can I go for cryotherapy in Tulsa?
A: Here is a list of places in the Tulsa area that offer cryotherapy services.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
