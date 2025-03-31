Q&A: Breast cancer survivors host Tulsa expo to support others

Breast cancer survivors Edie Tolbert and Sarah McLean are hosting the Survivor Expo in Tulsa to provide support, education, and resources for those navigating life after treatment.

By: Brooke Cox

A breast cancer diagnosis can be a frightening and isolating experience, but two Oklahoma survivors are working to change that. Edie Tolbert and Sarah McLean are organizing the Survivor Expo, an event designed to help women navigate life after breast cancer.

They spoke about their personal journeys, the importance of the expo, and the resources it will provide.

Q: Edie, tell us a little bit about your personal journey.

Edie: "I am a 16-year breast cancer survivor, and we've discovered in the last few years that survivorship afterward is the real challenge. It's not just about finishing treatment; it's about what happens after. So we've put together an expo to help with that."

Q: Sarah, you started Project 31 because of this need, right?

Sarah: "I was 26 years old when I was diagnosed the first time, and 34 when I was diagnosed the second time. I felt so alone and isolated—I didn’t know what I didn’t know as a patient. That’s why Project 31 was born: to bring survivors together, help them understand available resources, and find camaraderie and hope through a community of survivors and their caregivers."

Q: You've held expos before. Tell us about those.

Sarah: "Yes, we’ve done two in Oklahoma City, and now we’re excited to partner with the Stonebrook Project to bring it to Tulsa. As Edie said, survivorship comes with long-term challenges—cardiac health, mental health, physical health, sexuality—things survivors might not anticipate. We want to make sure people know what’s available to help them."

Q: Who will be speaking at the expo?

Edie: "We have a therapist talking about mental health, Tracy Owens from Intimate Pathways discussing sexuality, and experts on manual lymphatic drainage, which is crucial for those dealing with lymphedema. Dr. Claros will also share the history of breast cancer. The information and resources will be invaluable for anyone who has gone through breast cancer."

Q: Edie, tell us about your specific project. The spa is changing hands, but the Stonebrook Project continues?

Edie: "Yes, the Stonebrook Project provides breast health education and complimentary oncology massage therapy for men and women walking through cancer. That’s what we do at the Stonebrook Project."

Q: Lymphedema is a big issue for survivors. How can people manage it?

Sarah: "Yes, lymphedema is the buildup of fluid, and there are ways to manage it. Specific massage techniques can help, as well as sleeves, garments, and pumps. But again, you don't know what you don't know. So, it's really important for you to have that education. And be able to understand what resources are available locally to you."

Q: What have you observed in younger survivors?

Sarah: "I feel like, for me, community is extremely important. I feel like you're able to feel accepted. You feel embraced; you feel the camaraderie of other survivors who understand exactly what you're feeling, what you're thinking. And then a lot of times they're asking questions that maybe you didn't even think to ask. They are doing treatments that maybe you've never done before, that they can help you understand, "Hey, I did this. I did that. This was really helpful for me." Tracy Owens, with the sexual part of it, it's really it's vulnerable, and people don't like to talk about certain things, and so that's where it's really important to have survivors among you, because you don't know what to ask and they're able to help you."

Q: This expo is a great opportunity for support. Can you share the event details?

Edie: "It’s happening Saturday, April 5, at the OU Schusterman Center at 41st and Yale. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and wraps up at 2:30 p.m. Lunch is provided, and there’s a $10 registration fee. We hope everyone comes out to learn and connect."