52-year-old woman killed in Okmulgee County UTV crash

Monday, March 31st 2025, 11:33 am
A 52-year-old woman was killed in a UTV crash in Okmulgee County on Saturday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kristina Durrence, of Okmulgee, was a passenger in a UTV side-by-side type vehicle that crashed just after 7 p.m. near Lincoln Road.
Troopers say Durrence was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel at 7:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash and the driver's condition during the crash are still under investigation.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
