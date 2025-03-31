52-year-old woman killed in Okmulgee County UTV crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 52-year-old woman riding as a passenger in a UTV type vehicle died during a crash on Saturday in Okmulgee County.

Monday, March 31st 2025, 11:33 am

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

A 52-year-old woman was killed in a UTV crash in Okmulgee County on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kristina Durrence, of Okmulgee, was a passenger in a UTV side-by-side type vehicle that crashed just after 7 p.m. near Lincoln Road.

Troopers say Durrence was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel at 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash and the driver's condition during the crash are still under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.


