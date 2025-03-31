Most wanted: Tulsa Police searching for Joseph Hobbs

Monday, March 31st 2025, 11:32 am
The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Joseph Hobbs, this week's most wanted suspect.
Hobbs, 44, was involved in a domestic incident where police say he choked a woman, placed her in a headlock and slammed her into a wall several times last month.
TPD said he's been charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.
Anyone with details on Hobbs' location is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
March 31st, 2025
March 21st, 2025
April 2nd, 2025