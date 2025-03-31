Most wanted: Tulsa Police searching for Joseph Hobbs

Police are searching for 44-year-old Joseph Hobbs, a most wanted suspect accused of domestic assault and battery in February 2025.

By: Drake Johnson

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Joseph Hobbs, this week's most wanted suspect.

Hobbs, 44, was involved in a domestic incident where police say he choked a woman, placed her in a headlock and slammed her into a wall several times last month.

TPD said he's been charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

Anyone with details on Hobbs' location is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.