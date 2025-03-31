Most wanted: Tulsa Police searching for Joseph Hobbs

Police are searching for 44-year-old Joseph Hobbs, a most wanted suspect accused of domestic assault and battery in February 2025.

Monday, March 31st 2025, 11:32 am

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Joseph Hobbs, this week's most wanted suspect.

Hobbs, 44, was involved in a domestic incident where police say he choked a woman, placed her in a headlock and slammed her into a wall several times last month.

TPD said he's been charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

Anyone with details on Hobbs' location is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 31st, 2025

March 21st, 2025

March 21st, 2025

March 11th, 2025

Top Headlines

April 2nd, 2025

April 2nd, 2025

April 2nd, 2025

April 2nd, 2025