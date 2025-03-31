Owasso Police investigate multiple reports of gunshots late Sunday

Owasso Police are investigating multiple reports of gunfire across the city Sunday night. There are no suspects yet, and police are asking residents to check their vehicles and security footage for any clues.

By: Drake Johnson

The Owasso Police Department is investigating several reports of gunshots being fired across the city late Sunday night.

Officers said they were first called to the area of the Casa Del Mar Apartment Complex at 86th St. N. and Memorial Drive on reports of gunshots.

A brief investigation found no leads, but later, a vehicle with multiple bullet holes was discovered.

"We’d like everyone that lives at, or was parked at, the apartment complex last night to carefully check your vehicles for damage, small holes, ricochets or anything that might be of use to investigators," Owasso Police said.

Police said just before those gunshot reports, another 911 caller reported a shooting near the 98 Apartments behind Walmart at 100th St. N. and 127th E. Ave.

A third separate call reported gunshots near 76th St. N. and the Owasso Expressway. This was about 10 minutes after the original calls were reported, OPD said.

Finally, a final report of gunshots was called into authorities near 12700 E. 82nd St. N., off of N. 129th E. Ave. between the Owasso 6th Grade Center and Mills Elementary.

"If you were at or in any of these locations/areas between 9:45 PM until about 10:30 PM, please carefully check your vehicles or homes for any damage that could have been caused by gunfire. And please check exterior cameras for any footage that could be of help to investigators," Owasso Police said.

Contact the Owasso Police tip-line at 918-272-2577 or send messages HERE.

Key Details from Owasso Police:

When: Sunday, around 9:54 PM – 10:30 PM Where: Multiple locations in Owasso Casa Del Mar Apartments (86th St N & Memorial Dr) 100th St N & 127th E Ave (near 98 Apartments) 76th St N & Owasso Expressway (adjacent to US-169) 12700 E 82nd St N (near Mills Elementary) What Happened: Numerous 911 calls reported gunshots. Officers responded quickly but found no suspects. One unoccupied vehicle was hit by gunfire at Casa Del Mar Apartments.



