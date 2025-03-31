Man Dies After Storm Knocks Down Tree onto Travel Trailer

Monday, March 31st 2025, 12:23 pm
A powerful thunderstorm swept through eastern Oklahoma early Sunday morning, toppling a tree onto a camper near the Illinois River and killing a man inside.
The National Weather Service of Tulsa first reported the incident on Sunday, indicating that a trailer may have been damaged in the storm.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday that a man and a woman were camping along the Illinois River in a travel trailer north of Combs Bridge when the storms blew a tree onto the trailer, trapping them. The man died as a result of the incident.
This is a developing story. Refresh for details.
