Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson wins 2025 Dan Hodge Trophy

Hendrickson becomes the third Oklahoma State wrestler to win the prestigious Hodge Award, often compared to football’s Heisman Trophy

By: OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson has been named the recipient of the 2025 WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy, an honor presented annually by ASICS Wrestling to the nation’s top NCAA Division I wrestler.





Hendrickson becomes the third Oklahoma State wrestler to win the prestigious award since its inception in 1995, joining Steve Mocco (2005) and Alex Dieringer (2016). He is just the eighth heavyweight to earn the distinction, and his victory makes Oklahoma State one of only three programs nationwide to produce at least three different Hodge Trophy winners. This year, Hendrickson edged out Penn State’s Mitchell Mesenbrink and Carter Starocci for the honor.





What is the Hodge Trophy?

Established in 1994 by WIN founder Mike Chapman, the Dan Hodge Trophy honors the late three-time NCAA champion from the University of Oklahoma. The award is determined by a panel of past winners, retired regional coaches, representatives from national wrestling organizations, media members, and a fan vote worth five first-place ballots.

Often compared to football’s Heisman Trophy, the Hodge is awarded based on an athlete’s record, dominance, bonus-point percentage, quality of competition, and sportsmanship.





“I’m incredibly proud of Wyatt and everything he has accomplished this season,” said head coach David Taylor. “This award is a testament to his relentless work ethic and self-belief. Watching his growth throughout the year has been truly special.”

Hendrickson capped off a historic 27-0 season with a stunning upset over Minnesota’s top-seeded Gable Steveson—an Olympic gold medalist, two-time NCAA champion, and two-time Hodge Trophy winner—who was on the verge of completing his fourth consecutive undefeated season. Hendrickson’s road to the title also included a semifinal victory over Penn State’s reigning national champion, Greg Kerkvliet.





Hendrickson accomplishments





Over the course of the season, Hendrickson secured nine wins against All-Americans, who collectively held 18 All-American honors. Despite facing a national qualifier in 17 of his 27 matches, he recorded bonus-point victories in 22 bouts, including eight technical falls, one default, and 13 pins—tied for the fourth-most in the country.

“This achievement represents years of hard work,” Hendrickson said. “Dominating on the mat is something I’ve embraced, and this award is the ultimate recognition of that. It’s an absolute blessing, and I’m grateful for everyone who has supported me along the way.”





Hendrickson finished the season with an astounding 60:3 takedown ratio, scored near-fall points 23 times, and went undefeated (13-0) in dual competition, closing his career with a 48-match win streak in duals.

His dominant postseason run began at the Big 12 Championships, where he defeated Schultz in the final to secure his third career conference title and help Oklahoma State claim the team championship. He followed that performance with six pins in nine NCAA tournament matches. Earlier in the season, he was named Outstanding Wrestler at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, widely considered the toughest regular-season tournament.





In addition to winning the Hodge Trophy, Hendrickson was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Year and earned NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler honors for the third time in his career.

He finishes his collegiate career with an impressive 127-11 record, three All-America honors, 49 wins in 51 dual matches, 60 victories over ranked opponents, 72 pins, 16 technical falls, and 16 major decisions.





