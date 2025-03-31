100 Black Men of Tulsa gears up for annual Gala to support youth programs

Monday, March 31st 2025, 1:21 pm
For over 60 years, the 100 Black Men of America organization has worked to uplift communities nationwide, and the Tulsa chapter continues that mission with its 31st Annual Gala this weekend.
The Tulsa chapter was founded in the early 1990s in response to rising crime rates and the need for positive male role models. “Our mission is to help these young men become better men,” said Larry Harris, president of 100 Black Men of Tulsa. The organization provides mentorship, education, and support to guide young men toward successful futures.
This year’s gala will honor nine recipients whose work in mentorship, education, health, and economic empowerment has made a lasting impact. Former honoree Rebecca Marsh-Jimerson emphasized the importance of recognition. “It is such an honor to be part of this legacy,” she said.
Keynote speaker Kevin Lockett, a Booker T. Washington graduate and former Kansas City Chiefs player, will highlight the evening’s program. Additionally, 10 scholarships worth $5,000 each will be awarded, thanks to a partnership with the Lockett Up Foundation led by NFL star Tyler Lockett.
As a nonprofit, 100 Black Men of Tulsa relies on donations and gala proceeds to fund initiatives such as:
“We don’t get paid for what we do – this is all for the community,” Harris said. “We want more people to come out and support our efforts.”
