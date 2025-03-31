TSET awards over $300,000 in health incentive grants to schools across Oklahoma

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust approved over $300,000 in health incentive grants to schools across Oklahoma for projects that promote health and wellness of students and staff.

Monday, March 31st 2025, 1:31 pm

By: Tyler Whitehead


The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) has approved $349,000 in health incentive grants to be awarded to schools across Oklahoma.

There's a total of 42 grants that will be handed out to districts and school sites that have implemented different strategies to promote health and wellness for students and staff.

The grants will range from $7,000 to $20,000 for selected school districts, while individual sites will receive anywhere between $3,000 and $15,000.

"Investing in the health of Oklahoma's students is an investment in the future of our state," TSET executive director Julie Bisbee said. "When schools create environments that support healthy choices, students not only benefit today but build lifelong habits that lead to better health outcomes. The TSET Healthy Incentive Grant program empowers local leaders to drive meaningful change, improving both individual and community health. These grants reflect our mission to build a healthier future for Oklahoma by preventing tobacco use and reducing obesity, two of the largest drivers of chronic disease in our state."

The trust said this money will be used to support projects like playgrounds, water-filling stations, school gardens, cooking supplies, and more.

School District Grants:

  1. Clinton Public Schools: $14,500
  2. Comanche Academy Charter: $10,000
  3. Glencoe Public Schools: $7,000
  4. Kremlin Hillsdale Public Schools: $8,000
  5. Osage Public School: $15,000
  6. Paden Public Schools: $8,000
  7. Pawnee Public Schools: $20,000
  8. Pioneer Public School: $8,000
  9. Texhoma Public Schools: $15,000
  10. Tipton Public Schools: $8,000

School Site Grants:

  1. Stilwell High School: $12,500
  2. Dahlonega Public School: $10,000
  3. Okeene Elementary: $5,000
  4. Bennington Elementary: $5,000
  5. Bennington High: $5,000
  6. Rock Creek High School: $5,000
  7. Tahlequah High School: $9,000
  8. Hugh Bish Elementary: $3,000
  9. Carriage Hills Elementary: $3,000
  10. Cleveland Elementary (Lawton): $3,000
  11. Eisenhower Elementary (Lawton): $4,000
  12. Eisenhower High School (Lawton): $6,000
  13. Oaks Mission Elementary: $5,000
  14. Oaks Mission High School: $5,000
  15. Red Oak Elementary: $10,000
  16. Howe Elementary: $4,000
  17. LeFlore Elementary: $10,000
  18. LeFlore High School: $10,000
  19. Wellston Elementary: $3,000
  20. Charter Oak Elementary (Guthrie): $10,000
  21. Smithville Elementary: $10,000
  22. Smithville Middle School: $10,000
  23. Smithville High School: $10,000
  24. Muskogee High School: $6,000
  25. Pershing Elementary (Muskogee): $4,500
  26. Will Rogers Elementary (Edmond): $12,500
  27. Wheeler Middle School: $4,000
  28. McLoud Early Childhood: $15,000
  29. McLoud Intermediate: $15,000
  30. Tuskahoma Public School: $2,000
  31. Glenpool Lower Elementary: $15,000
  32. Northwoods Fine Arts Academy (Sand Springs): $4,000
