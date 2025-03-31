TSET awards over $300,000 in health incentive grants to schools across Oklahoma

Monday, March 31st 2025, 1:31 pm
The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) has approved $349,000 in health incentive grants to be awarded to schools across Oklahoma.
There's a total of 42 grants that will be handed out to districts and school sites that have implemented different strategies to promote health and wellness for students and staff.
The grants will range from $7,000 to $20,000 for selected school districts, while individual sites will receive anywhere between $3,000 and $15,000.
"Investing in the health of Oklahoma's students is an investment in the future of our state," TSET executive director Julie Bisbee said. "When schools create environments that support healthy choices, students not only benefit today but build lifelong habits that lead to better health outcomes. The TSET Healthy Incentive Grant program empowers local leaders to drive meaningful change, improving both individual and community health. These grants reflect our mission to build a healthier future for Oklahoma by preventing tobacco use and reducing obesity, two of the largest drivers of chronic disease in our state."
The trust said this money will be used to support projects like playgrounds, water-filling stations, school gardens, cooking supplies, and more.
