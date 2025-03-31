TSET awards over $300,000 in health incentive grants to schools across Oklahoma

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust approved over $300,000 in health incentive grants to schools across Oklahoma for projects that promote health and wellness of students and staff.

By: Tyler Whitehead

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) has approved $349,000 in health incentive grants to be awarded to schools across Oklahoma.

There's a total of 42 grants that will be handed out to districts and school sites that have implemented different strategies to promote health and wellness for students and staff.

The grants will range from $7,000 to $20,000 for selected school districts, while individual sites will receive anywhere between $3,000 and $15,000.

"Investing in the health of Oklahoma's students is an investment in the future of our state," TSET executive director Julie Bisbee said. "When schools create environments that support healthy choices, students not only benefit today but build lifelong habits that lead to better health outcomes. The TSET Healthy Incentive Grant program empowers local leaders to drive meaningful change, improving both individual and community health. These grants reflect our mission to build a healthier future for Oklahoma by preventing tobacco use and reducing obesity, two of the largest drivers of chronic disease in our state."

The trust said this money will be used to support projects like playgrounds, water-filling stations, school gardens, cooking supplies, and more.

School District Grants:

Clinton Public Schools: $14,500 Comanche Academy Charter: $10,000 Glencoe Public Schools: $7,000 Kremlin Hillsdale Public Schools: $8,000 Osage Public School: $15,000 Paden Public Schools: $8,000 Pawnee Public Schools: $20,000 Pioneer Public School: $8,000 Texhoma Public Schools: $15,000 Tipton Public Schools: $8,000

School Site Grants:

Stilwell High School: $12,500 Dahlonega Public School: $10,000 Okeene Elementary: $5,000 Bennington Elementary: $5,000 Bennington High: $5,000 Rock Creek High School: $5,000 Tahlequah High School: $9,000 Hugh Bish Elementary: $3,000 Carriage Hills Elementary: $3,000 Cleveland Elementary (Lawton): $3,000 Eisenhower Elementary (Lawton): $4,000 Eisenhower High School (Lawton): $6,000 Oaks Mission Elementary: $5,000 Oaks Mission High School: $5,000 Red Oak Elementary: $10,000 Howe Elementary: $4,000 LeFlore Elementary: $10,000 LeFlore High School: $10,000 Wellston Elementary: $3,000 Charter Oak Elementary (Guthrie): $10,000 Smithville Elementary: $10,000 Smithville Middle School: $10,000 Smithville High School: $10,000 Muskogee High School: $6,000 Pershing Elementary (Muskogee): $4,500 Will Rogers Elementary (Edmond): $12,500 Wheeler Middle School: $4,000 McLoud Early Childhood: $15,000 McLoud Intermediate: $15,000 Tuskahoma Public School: $2,000 Glenpool Lower Elementary: $15,000 Northwoods Fine Arts Academy (Sand Springs): $4,000



