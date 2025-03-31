Vigil held for Jett Brummett, student killed in ambush shooting in Cleveland; Family thanks community for support

The Cleveland community held a vigil for Jett Brummett, an 18-year-old student killed in a shooting, as his family thanked supporters.

By: David Prock

-

The Cleveland community gathered to honor the life of high school senior Jett Brummett, who was killed in an ambush shooting last month.

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil on Sunday at Cleveland High School for the 18-year-old.

Jett and another teenager were shot and killed inside a car at the Worthington Townhomes near 21st and 117th East Avenue on February 8th. Jett's parents expressed their gratitude for the community's support during this difficult time.

"He could make friends wherever he went," they said, adding, "I just want everyone to remember how kind and friendly he was," said Jett's mother, Crystal.

Related Story: 'He did take something from us that is not replaceable:' Mother of murdered Cleveland teen is still in shock

Jett's parents said it's hard to accept that graduation is coming up and their son won't be there. Two people have been charged in connection with this case.

Related Coverage:

🔗 Tulsa Deadly Teen Ambush Shooting: What We Know So Far

🔗 Family and Community Remember Teens Killed in Tulsa Quadruple Shooting

🔗 2 Teenagers Killed, 2 Others Injured in Ambush Shooting at Tulsa Apartment Complex



