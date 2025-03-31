What to know before election day April 1 in Oklahoma

Tuesday, Apr. 1, is election day for many school and city elections across Oklahoma. Voters will also decide on a couple of state house and senate elections.

By: Katie Alexander

-

School Bond Elections

There are several school bond elections on the ballot in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Nowata Public Schools has a $17 million bond package, and the district says the money will be used to make several repairs to its school buildings, buy new school buses and more.

Cleveland Public Schools has a $19.8 million construction bond to pay for renovations to the gym, a new intermediate school cafeteria and other renovations throughout the district.

Eufaula Public Schools has a nearly $24 million bond to build a new event center, install new turf at the football field and add more classrooms at the middle school.

Ketchum Public Schools, near Grand Lake, is proposing an $8.4 million bond package. The funds would be used to demolish the old elementary school cafeteria and construct a new activities center. The bond would also finance a maintenance building for school buses and upgrades to athletic facilities. If approved, the district estimates the average property tax would increase by approximately $17 per year.

Tax Proposition

The City of Claremore has a tax proposition on whether to raise the sales tax by one penny to pay for infrastructure improvements.

Special Elections and Runoffs

Three special primary elections and one runoff will be decided:

House District 71 Democrat Primary House District 71 Republican Primary House District 74 Republican Primary Senate District 8 Republican Runoff

What do I need to vote?

Make sure to bring either your voter registration card or a photo ID if you plan on voting.

If you want to look at a sample ballot before you vote or find your polling location, you can find it on the Oklahoma Voter Portal by clicking here.

Results for elections can be found on News On 6’s website here.