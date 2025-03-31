USPS Updates Service Standards, Promising More Reliable Service: What to Expect Starting April 1

USPS will update service standards starting April 1, allowing for improved delivery times, while some mail may experience faster or slower standards.

By: David Prock

The United States Postal Service is updating its service standards beginning on April 1, with a second phase this summer.

Officials said that the standards should allow for enhanced delivery times and more reliable service.

USPS said that while most mail will retain the same service standard, some mail will have a faster standard, and some will have a slower standard.

Officials say Service standards will now be based on 5-digit ZIP code pairs, providing more precise expectations for mailers. Sundays and holidays are excluded from transit days for measurement purposes, aligning with competitors' practices.

According to USPS, the adjustments are as follows:

First-Class Mail:

1-5 days (unchanged)

USPS Ground Advantage:

2-5 days (unchanged)

Periodicals, Marketing Mail, Package Services:

The day ranges for end-to-end Marketing Mail, Periodicals, and Package Services are being shortened.

Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express:

While most transit times remain the same, adjustments in regional transportation scheduling may cause slight shifts​.

USPS said these changes are expected to save at least $36 billion over the next decade by reducing transportation, mail and package processing, and real estate costs.

Customers can check the service standard map for their zip code at USPS.com

What Is the Impact on Rural Customers

USPS introduced new online tools and a Fact Sheet to help customers navigate the changes.

In regard to rural customers, USPS representatives indicated that they expect more efficiency when it comes to incoming mail.

"Even customers who may experience a service downgrade for mail they are sending will benefit from the increased efficiencies that will be gained, particularly for mail they are receiving (including checks and medicines). The majority of mail and package volume, including mail and package volume destined to rural communities, originates in ZIP Codes that are within 50 miles of an RPDC.

This volume will not be impacted by RTO and can be processed more quickly, as it will no longer need to wait for volume arriving from outlying areas." - Per USPS.





Phase two begins July 1.