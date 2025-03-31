New Report Indicates that Marijuana Use Is Up 73% Among Oklahoma Teens: Dispensary owner reacts

A new report has sparked debate about the impact of medical marijuana legalization in Oklahoma. It reveals details about marijuana use growing in kids and adults, and an uptick in the drug's production.

By: Eden Jones

It reveals details about marijuana use growing in kids and adults and an uptick in the drug's production.





Impact of medical marijuana in Oklahoma

A report from the TEXOMA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area highlights the current landscape of marijuana in Oklahoma and has raised alarm among state leaders.

It says the medical marijuana industry has produced 32 times the marijuana supply needed for patients. It also says Oklahoma has 12 times as many licensed marijuana growers and 5 times as many licensed medical marijuana dispensaries as Colorado.





Effects on Oklahoma's youth

The report says the state is third in the nation for youth marijuana use - having been ranked 43rd just 6 years ago.

It says that since the legalization of medical marijuana in 2018, Oklahoma youth use rates have increased by 73%.





Tulsa dispensary responds

Lizz Koelle is the owner of Uptown Wellness Dispensary in Tulsa. She says state leaders should focus on illegal dealers and not those that provide people a safe product.





"They’re cracking down on the people that are doing everything right because there are so many people from even out of the country that are doing it wrong,” she said.





In response to the report, U.S. Senator James Lankford says he wants stronger regulations. Koelle hopes that doesn't trickle down to her.





