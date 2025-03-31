Owasso Baseball coach Larry Turner earns win 1,300

Owasso High School Baseball coach Larry Turner earned a big milestone this weekend following a series sweep over Carl Albert. Coach Turner, an American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer, won his 1,300th game.

By: Drake Johnson

That is the most wins for a spring-only coach in Oklahoma.

He's been with the Rams for 47 years, and this is his 44th season coaching.

In January, Turner was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame.

The Rams celebrated after the game, drinking a Diet Coke in honor of Coach Turner, his favorite beverage of choice.



