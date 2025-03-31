Q&A: Tulsa woman starts The Cookie Ministry to support people in recovery

The Cookie Jar Ministry was founded by Brittany Greenwood. Every Sunday, volunteers bake hundreds of cookies, which are then delivered by Greenwood and her husband on Mondays to people in the Hope is Alive Sober Living Program.

By: Ryan Gillin

Q: What is the Cookie Jar Ministry?

A: The Cookie Jar Ministry was founded by Brittany Greenwood. Every Sunday, volunteers bake hundreds of cookies, which are then delivered by Greenwood and her husband on Mondays to people in the Hope is Alive Sober Living Program.

"The purpose to me was to let these people who are making dramatic changes, radical changes in their lives, let them know that perfect strangers want to do something kind for them," Greenwood said.

Q: How many cookies has the ministry delivered so far?

A: Over the past two years, the Cookie Jar Ministry has baked and delivered more than 17,000 cookies with the help of more than 30 volunteers.

Q: How do the cookies impact people in the program?

A: According to Dylan Wishon, the Hope is Alive Program Manager, the cookies are a highlight of the week for many residents.

"Being in addiction for so long, not being around a whole lot of good people, being sober and being around people who absolutely love us, I can't really describe it, there's not a word for it, but it's truly a blessing," Wishon said.

Q: What is Hope is Alive?

A: Hope is Alive is a sober living program designed to support individuals recovering from addiction. It provides a positive community and resources to help participants maintain their sobriety. The organization is hosting a free lunch on April 29th. To register, click here.