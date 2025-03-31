Tulsa city, county leaders react to looming cuts to mental health programs

Family and Children Services said it is losing about $2.5 million in state funding for two of its programs that help people during a mental health crisis. The state said similar services can be found through other programs.

By: Amy Slanchik

Family and Children Services said it is losing about $2.5 million in state funding for two of its programs that help people during a mental health crisis.

The state said similar services can be found through other programs.

Family and Children Services said it received a letter in the mail from the state about a week ago, informing the nonprofit about the cuts.

The State’s Reason for the Cuts

In an emailed statement, The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said it identified "duplicative services," prompting the department to end its agreement with Family and Children Services. The department said multiple funding sources already support crisis services in the Tulsa region, pointing to the 988 Lifeline and mobile crisis teams.

What the Nonprofit Says About the Two Programs Set to Lose Funding

Family and Children Services CEO Adam Andreassen said the nonprofit has largely relied on state funding and Medicaid for the two programs the state intends to cut, since 2001.

COPES, which is set to lose nearly $900,000 in state funding, is a hotline service that can also send a team of people, including a mental health professional, to someone in need.

The Crisis Care Center offers people in a mental health crisis a place to stay for several days and access to treatment. It is set to lose nearly $1.7 million in state funding.

Andreassen wants the public to understand that, despite these cuts, he said Family and Children Services will not close the CrisisCare Center or end the COPES program.

He said right now, he’s not sure how the programs would be funded.

"I don't even know what my guess is right now,” he said. “The first thing that I would hope is that the state will reconsider. And then if that is unable to come fruition, then we're gonna be talking to both city and county officials as well as looking at what we can do internally."

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Reacts

Sheriff Vic Regalado said Commissioner Allie Friesen was in Tulsa Monday to visit with him, the mayor, the police chief and other mental health leaders in the city to discuss the cuts.

Regalado said he was encouraged that she came to talk face to face with leaders, but still has concerns.

"Cuts like this would be completely impactful and could result in a higher jail population, which I certainly don't wanna see,” he said. “We have enough already in our mental health unit within the jail. So it's critical that we collectively find out a solution to this problem."

“Set Tulsa Back Decades”

In an emailed statement from the City of Tulsa, Public Safety Commissioner Laurel Roberts said Family and Children Services has been a longstanding partner for decades, pointing to their work with both the police and fire departments.

Roberts said this year, the COPES program has helped divert more than 650 911 calls. She said if funding is removed, it will set Tulsa back decades.

Full statement from the state:

As part of an ongoing contract review, ODMHSAS identified duplicative services, leading to the termination of our agreement with Family and Children Services. Multiple funding sources already support crisis services in the Tulsa region, including the 988 Mental Health Lifeline and mobile crisis teams. Our responsibility is to ensure services are accurately documented and funded appropriately to maximize statewide impact. We are actively working with Tulsa leaders to create a path forward that ensures no disruption in crisis services.

For Oklahomans looking for immediate support, services remain uninterrupted through the 988 Mental Health Lifeline. Call or text 988 for free, confidential care.

Full statement from the City of Tulsa:

“Family and Children Services (F&CS) has been a longstanding partner in the City’s work for decades. With the changing demands of society, F&CS has been an integral part of the City’s alternative response methods that are playing a vital role in improving mental health in Tulsa while also helping divert callers from the City’s 9-1-1 system. This year, F&CS’s COPES program has helped divert/triage more than 650 9-1-1 calls as part of their pilot program in the City’s 9-1-1 call center to help alleviate public safety resources. F&CS is also a vital partner in the Tulsa Fire Department’s Alternative Response Teams, the Tulsa Police Department’s Community Response Team, and other initiatives across the City.

“With that in mind, the City has been in discussions with State leaders regarding the real world impacts this funding gap will have in Tulsa. If funding is removed from these efforts, it will inhibit our ability to effectively help Tulsans in mental health crises and set Tulsa back decades at a time when we can’t afford to step back our efforts in this space.”

