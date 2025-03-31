Broken Arrow elementary student hit by car in school crosswalk

An elementary school student was hit by a car while walking to Spring Creek Elementary in Broken Arrow. The child was in a crosswalk on Third Street between the middle and elementary schools. The driver was cited.

By: Erin Conrad

WHAT HAPPENED

An elementary school student was hit by a car while walking to Spring Creek Elementary in Broken Arrow. The collision happened before school started on 3rd Street in between the middle and elementary schools. The girl was walking in a crosswalk when she was hit. Broken Arrow Police Department and Broken Arrow Public Schools officials responded. BAPS originally said the girl had a broken leg, but later said she did not. The driver of the vehicle was cited for Failure to yield, according to BAPD. The crosswalk doesn't typically have a crossing guard because it's not on a main road.

BAPS & BAPD RESPONSE

“We just advise everybody to slow down; if you see anybody by the side of the road, slow down even more and keep an eye on. You really need to keep your head on a swivel because they can come from any direction,” said Jeff Martin, BAPS Director of Security.

“It’s definitely that gut-wrenching feeling when you hear about a kid being struck by a vehicle, especially when the condition is unknown,” said Officer Allie Stanton with BAPD.

Incidents like this are a reminder to drivers of how quickly things can go wrong in a school zone.

“Had speeds been increased, or, you know, depending on where they were in the crosswalk, things can always be worse than they are. It just depends on where the pedestrian meets the vehicle,” Officer Stanton said.

BAPS is working with police to see what more it can do to increase safety and awareness during peak traffic times.

“Anytime you’re near a school, there are always going to be kids out. You can never tell exactly what they are going to do, so it’s really important for the adults that are doing the driving that they really pay attention, very close attention to what is going on,” said Martin.

PENALTIES FOR DRIVERS

Failure to yield citations can cost drivers $190 or $210 if they are also involved in a collision.

If drivers are caught speeding, texting, or failing to stop for kids in a school zone, BAPD said drivers will be ticketed and the fines to be more than typical fines outside a school zone.