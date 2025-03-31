'Drillers baseball is right around the corner:' Team unveils new promotions, food items ahead of Friday's season opener

The Tulsa Drillers open the season at ONEOK Field on Friday against Northwest Arkansas at 7 p.m.

By: Scott Pfeil

The Tulsa Drillers 2025 season is here. The ballclub will open the season Friday night at ONEOK Field against Northwest Arkansas. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. It's also the first News On 6 Fireworks Night of the season.

On Monday night, the team unveiled some of the new food and beverage items available at ONEOK Field this season, as well as some of the promotional items that will be given away. News On 6 caught up with Justin Gorski, the Assistant GM and VP of Marketing, to get the scoop on all the new items.

On the excitement of the upcoming Opening Day:

"It couldn't get here quick enough. We've got a lot of things to do still. It is so exciting. The guys have broken camp, they're on their way to Tulsa. A lot of guys are showing up today. Having events like this. We're getting very, very close. Drillers baseball is right around the corner."

On what fans can look forward to at ONEOK Field this season:

"It's a lot of the same, but a lot of new things too. We talked about it, that alligator po'boy. I've heard nothing but great things on that. The buffalo chicken tenders have been one of my favorite things this offseason. I had one of our milkshakes the other day, those are fantastic. A lot of new food and beverage, a lot of new things going on. But the promotions, the excitement of having a new manager in town. Hennessey was here for so long, and we're going to miss Scott, but we're so excited to have Eric Wedge here and leading our squad. I think it's just going to be great things for Tulsa, and the exciting things that are happening here."

On new food options:

"I think we're over a dozen new things here. We've got brand new drinks as well. We've partnered with Coop Ale Works, we've got the Drillers blonde ale now that will be here exclusively in the stadium. We're really, really excited about. We've partnered with Tito's this year, so Tito's is the official vodka of the Drillers. We're excited to introduce that to our fans. A lot of new food and beverage and a lot of new things happening."

On promotions:

"I think number one, it's all about the News On 6/KHITS Friday Night Fireworks. It's a beautiful thing. We've got 23 fireworks shows this year. And we are so excited about it. It's been a great partnership, great things happening. If you haven't seen our fireworks shows, you are missing out. The first one is just a few days away. We're ready to blow it out of the water. We're home for all the holidays this year. Memorial Day, leading up to the 4th of July and Labor Day weekend as well. So really exciting things there."

On starting the season at home:

"It's a beautiful thing. It's a lot of hard work to get things done. A lot of things happen very quickly. But the excitement, the momentum, the great things that are happening, we can't wait to see Tulsa. There's a buzz. There's a buzz this week and things are happening. The ballpark's coming alive, we're excited for Friday night."

On why watching baseball at ONEOK Field is a special experience:

"It's pride. The Drillers and Tulsa baseball, Tulsa baseball predates statehood. It's hard to believe that. It's a tradition that is so long. But we're so proud to be here, from our ownership to everyone that works here, we all play into that. We all buy into it, that this is about the fans. The fan in No. 1. The experience is most important. We train on that, we harp on that, and that's really important to have top-notch, great facilities, great food, great drinks and a great experience. So I think Tulsa should be excited, it's going to be a great year."