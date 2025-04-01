College basketball star Bryce Thompson returns to Booker T. Washington High School

Monday, March 31st 2025, 8:33 pm
Bryce Thompson, a standout college basketball star and 2025 NBA Draft prospect, made a special visit to his alma mater, Booker T. Washington High School, on Monday.
A former Oklahoma State University player, Thompson is now a rising star, but he hasn’t forgotten where it all began.
During his visit, Bryce had the chance to surprise his former piano teacher, Dr. Lester Shaw, who is retiring at the end of this school year. The touching moment was filled with heartfelt emotions as the two reunited.
For Bryce, Dr. Shaw was the teacher he will never forget. Although Bryce is known for his athletic prowess, it was Dr. Shaw’s piano class that left an unexpected but lasting impression.
Bryce, who had never played the piano before, says the welcoming atmosphere sparked a love for the instrument.
Thompson shared his fond memories of Dr. Shaw’s class:
"I didn't really play piano before going into the class, so I was just kind of taken with open arms and ended up loving it. I still dabble with piano to this day," said Bryce. His story is a testament to how important a teacher’s impact can be—both in the classroom and beyond.
Dr. Shaw, who taught piano to countless students, emphasizes the importance of building relationships to help students succeed. He always encouraged Bryce to pursue other interests outside of sports, and the two have maintained a close bond ever since.
"I've been watching him play, pulling for him, and for him to come back meant a lot," said Dr. Shaw. He was thrilled to see Bryce return, even joking about how nice it is that "they named him Bryce."
For Bryce, the visit was a full-circle moment.
"Just to see him and give him a hug and go in and look at the classroom. You know, the classroom is still the exact same. It was a really cool moment," Bryce said, reflecting on the emotional visit.
Even though Bryce now plays for a different team, he will always be a Hornet at heart. Dr. Shaw describes him as humble and was grateful for the opportunity to watch Bryce grow—both on and off the court.
Bryce’s visit was part of a special partnership between the Oklahoma Education Association and OSU Athletics. This initiative honors teachers who have made a lasting impact on student-athletes like Bryce Thompson, showing how important educators are in shaping the future of young stars.
