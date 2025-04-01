College basketball star Bryce Thompson returns to Booker T. Washington High School

Bryce Thompson, a 2025 NBA Draft prospect and Oklahoma State University player, returned to his alma mater, Booker T. Washington High School, to surprise his former piano teacher, Dr. Lester Shaw, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Although Bryce is known for his basketball skills, it was Dr. Shaw’s piano class that left a lasting impact on him.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Bryce Thompson: From Booker T. Washington to NBA Draft Prospect

Bryce Thompson, a standout college basketball star and 2025 NBA Draft prospect, made a special visit to his alma mater, Booker T. Washington High School, on Monday.

A former Oklahoma State University player, Thompson is now a rising star, but he hasn’t forgotten where it all began.

A Special Surprise for Dr. Lester Shaw

During his visit, Bryce had the chance to surprise his former piano teacher, Dr. Lester Shaw, who is retiring at the end of this school year. The touching moment was filled with heartfelt emotions as the two reunited.

The Teacher Who Left a Lasting Impact

For Bryce, Dr. Shaw was the teacher he will never forget. Although Bryce is known for his athletic prowess, it was Dr. Shaw’s piano class that left an unexpected but lasting impression.

Bryce, who had never played the piano before, says the welcoming atmosphere sparked a love for the instrument.

Bryce Reflects on His Time with Dr. Shaw

Thompson shared his fond memories of Dr. Shaw’s class:

"I didn't really play piano before going into the class, so I was just kind of taken with open arms and ended up loving it. I still dabble with piano to this day," said Bryce. His story is a testament to how important a teacher’s impact can be—both in the classroom and beyond.

Dr. Shaw’s Dedication to Building Relationships

Dr. Shaw, who taught piano to countless students, emphasizes the importance of building relationships to help students succeed. He always encouraged Bryce to pursue other interests outside of sports, and the two have maintained a close bond ever since.

"I've been watching him play, pulling for him, and for him to come back meant a lot," said Dr. Shaw. He was thrilled to see Bryce return, even joking about how nice it is that "they named him Bryce."

A Touching Reunion

For Bryce, the visit was a full-circle moment.

"Just to see him and give him a hug and go in and look at the classroom. You know, the classroom is still the exact same. It was a really cool moment," Bryce said, reflecting on the emotional visit.

Bryce Thompson: A Hornet for Life

Even though Bryce now plays for a different team, he will always be a Hornet at heart. Dr. Shaw describes him as humble and was grateful for the opportunity to watch Bryce grow—both on and off the court.

A Unique Partnership to Recognize Teachers

Bryce’s visit was part of a special partnership between the Oklahoma Education Association and OSU Athletics. This initiative honors teachers who have made a lasting impact on student-athletes like Bryce Thompson, showing how important educators are in shaping the future of young stars.