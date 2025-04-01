Big Bite 2025: Everything you need to know

Big Bite 2025, a food festival celebrating Oklahoma’s culinary scene, will take place on April 19 at Tulsa’s Gateway Event Center, featuring tastings from top restaurants, live entertainment, and interactive experiences.

By: Jeromee Scot

Big Bite 2025 is Oklahoma’s latest food festival, set to bring a vibrant culinary celebration to Tulsa. This event will take place on Saturday, April 19, at the Gateway Event Center.

It promises an evening filled with delicious bites, craft beverages, live entertainment, and more. We've answered some of your biggest questions about the event.

Q: What is Big Bite 2025?

A: Big Bite 2025 is a food festival event celebrating the state’s culinary scene. It features over 30 local restaurants, bars, and breweries offering their best dishes, drinks, and unique food experiences.

Q: When and where is Big Bite happening?

A: Big Bite takes place Saturday, April 19, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Gateway Event Center, located in downtown Tulsa.

Q: What can attendees expect at the event?

A: Guests will enjoy food and beverage tastings from top Oklahoma establishments, live music, art installations, interactive chef meet-and-greets, food competitions, and even a tricycle race sponsored by local businesses.

Q: Which restaurants and vendors will be there?

A: Featured vendors include Copper Dome, The National, Sedalias, SMOKE Wood Fire Grill, Cricket & Fig, Sushi Hanna, Good Cause Brewery, Pony Coffee, Cherry Street Kitchen, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Juniper, and many others.

Q: What types of tickets are available?

A: There are two ticket options:

GA (Generous Appetite) ($95.00): Includes all food and beverage tastings, commemorative items, live music, and photo opportunities. VIP (Very Indulgent Plate) ($195.00): This offers everything in GA plus early access, exclusive workshops, a private oyster, champagne, and caviar tasting, complimentary drinks, a commemorative tote or apron, and private restrooms.

Q: How can I get tickets?

A: Tickets can be purchased at FlyWheelTulsa.com/tickets. Use promo code "NEWS" to save $5.

Q: Are there any special events during Big Bite?

A: Yes! VIP ticket holders have exclusive access to interactive workshops and tastings earlier in the day, hosted by leading culinary experts. Plus, everyone can enjoy exciting live music, creative art installations, and fun competitions throughout the evening.

Q: Where can I learn more about Big Bite 2025?

A: Visit the official event website at FlyWheelTulsa.com/big-bite for complete details.