Outdoor Pics With Tess: Ellie Mae loves fishing—but fears the catch

By: Tess Maune

A dog in Oklahoma is proving that fishing isn’t just for people.

Ellie Mae, a beloved pet of Alvin and Amber Scott, enjoys spending time outdoors at Lake Hudson. With a fishing pole in her paw and a comfy dog bed on the deck, she appears to be living her best life.

There’s just one catch—she’s actually scared of fish.

The Scotts, who live in Locust Grove, share plenty of outdoor adventures with Ellie Mae, even if she’s not quite ready to embrace the full fishing experience.

