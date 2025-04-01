Where to snuggle baby goats and drink craft beer in Oklahoma

The Bearded Doe & Company is bringing its popular Baby Goats and Beer events to Oklahoma, offering guests the chance to enjoy craft beer while snuggling playful baby goats at local breweries.

By: Brooke Cox

The Bearded Doe & Company, owned and operated by Natalie Paige, was founded in 2016 after she began raising dairy goats in 2014. Encouraged by friends and family, she turned her soap-making hobby into a business.

In 2019, the company introduced Sip and Snuggles, an event held on the farm to share the joy of baby goats. After the pandemic, the concept expanded to wineries and breweries, bringing goat snuggles to more people.

The business combines handmade soap for the skin with goat snuggles for the soul.

Baby Goats and Beer Event Details

The upcoming Baby Goats and Beer events offer attendees a chance to interact with baby goats while enjoying craft beer. Tickets are $25 and include a beer and unlimited goat snuggles. Children under 10 can attend for free but require a ticket.

Image Provided By: Natalie Paige

Due to high demand, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance.

The event features a large pen filled with about 40 baby goats, allowing guests to engage with them at their own pace.

Upcoming Event Schedule

April 6 – Dead Armadillo Brewing, Tulsa (2 p.m. – 7 p.m.) May 3 – The Nook Brewing, Broken Arrow (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.) May 10 – Anthem Brewing, Oklahoma City (2 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

This marks the third year The Bearded Doe & Company has hosted the event at Dead Armadillo Brewing in Tulsa.

What to Expect

Guests check in at the welcome booth, receive a hand stamp, and get a drink ticket for a beer. The stamp allows them to enter and exit the goat pen as they please.

Image Provided By: Natalie Paige

Dead Armadillo Brewing’s outdoor bar is conveniently located near the goat pen, making drink refills easily accessible. Attendees are welcome to stay for the entire event.

Meet the Baby Goats

This year’s event will feature baby Nubian and Lamancha goats, as well as a few lambs. Lamancha goats are known for their minimal ear cartilage, a natural trait that often sparks curiosity among attendees.

Some of the animals making an appearance include:

Wanda – A brown, spunky goat. Flower – A premature goat who overcame challenges and is now thriving. Inky – A sheep born during February’s Arctic blast. The runt of triplets, Inky was raised indoors and now believes he is a dog.

Image Provided By: Natalie Paige

Connect on Social Media

For more information and event updates, visit The Bearded Doe & Company on social media: