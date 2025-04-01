Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch closes for renovations, construction

The Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah is closed for renovations and new construction as of March 31, 2025, the Cherokee Nation announced.

By: Drake Johnson

The closure included Will Rogers' historic home and the surrounding grounds.

“The legacy of Will Rogers is celebrated and shared around the world, and it all began here at the birthplace ranch in the Cooweescoowee District of Cherokee Nation,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Will’s story unfolds throughout challenging times for the Cherokee people, including the Curtis Act, allotment, statehood and more. By investing in this home, we are not only preserving and sharing his story, but the story and perspective of the Cherokee people during key moments in our history.”

The birthplace home's renovation will include a new foundation and structural work, a new roof, new windows, new HVAC and electrical systems, interior and exterior painting, and an upgraded fire suppression system. A timeline for the renovations has not been set.

In January, the former California home of Will Rogers was destroyed during the historic wildfires.

The birthplace ranch said a new caretaker's home and various upgrades will be made throughout the property.

"All work will be performed in accordance with applicable historical guidelines to continue preservation of the historic home," the ranch confirmed.

The Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch was built in 1875, originally on more than 60,000 acres of land. In June 2023, the Cherokee Nation purchased the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch for $1 million.

Hoskin Jr. shared this statement following the purchase: "We're going to make sure that it's repaired and restored in a way that's true to history, and that will be here for generations,” said Hoskin Jr. “We'll also make it more accessible to the public. We can market this in a way that will increase tourism here. That's good for the region."

For more updates, visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com or follow on Facebook. Photo Credit: Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch Facebook.