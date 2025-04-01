Wiz Khalifa tour coming to Cain's Ballroom in June

Multi-platinum selling artist Wiz Khalifa is returning to Oklahoma this summer to perform at Cain's Ballroom.

By: Drake Johnson

His "Taylor Gang the World Tour" will be at the venue on June 1st, 2025, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. HERE.

Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, and DJ Bionics will also perform.

Did you know? Wiz Khalifa lived in Oklahoma when he was in middle school. He grew up at the Altus Air Force Base when he first started with music when his dad built him a small studio.



